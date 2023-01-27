ARG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 28th, 2023

Argentina (ARG) will be up against Wales (WAL) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 28.

After a shocking exit from the World Cup, Argentina turned things around in their first classification round match, thrashing Chile 8-0. They will look to end their campaign on a high against a determined Welsh team in their final game of the tournament.

After a disappointing performance in the group stages, Wales registered their first win of the tournament as they beat the French team 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out. Both teams fought hard, with the match ending in a 2-2 tie after the full-time whistle. However, Wales held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out to win the game.

Match Details

Match: Argentina vs Wales

Date & Time: January 28, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso

Wales

Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Probable Playing XI

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas della Torre, Agustin Bugallo, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Juan Catan, Thomas Habif

Wales

Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Rupert Shipperley, Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, James Carson, Lewis Prosser, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, Gareth Furlong

ARG vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Ioan Wall, Gareth Furlong, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Jacob Draper, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella

Captain: Nicolas della Torre, Vice-Captain: Maico Casella

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Ioan Wall, Gareth Furlong, Federico Monja, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Jacob Draper, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Lucas Toscani

Captain: Nicolas Keenan, Vice-Captain: Gareth Furlong

