Asia Cup 2022: India vs Singapore schedule, timings, streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team is all set to take on Singapore in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup being held in Muscat, Oman on January 24 (Monday). Women in blue will have to ensure a win when they get on to the field during their third match on Monday.

The Asia Cup is an important tournament for all the teams. Only the top four teams will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain and the Netherlands later this year.

Keeping in mind the World Cup spot, the Indian team will look to finish on the winning side against Singapore. So far Savita Punia and Co. are in second position in the points table with one win and loss each while Japan are leading the points table with two out of two wins.

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team thumped Malaysia 9-0 in their opening clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman on Friday. Unfortunately, the Indian Women's Hockey Team went down 0-2 against Asian Games defending Champions Japan in their second match on Sunday.

Indian women's hockey 18-member squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Athletes: Deepika (Junior), Ishika Chaudhary

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Singapore schedule

Here's the schedule for the India vs Singapore match.

India vs Singapore: January 24, 2022; Timing: 8:30pm IST

India vs Singapore: When and Where to watch

The tournament will be telecast live on the watch.hockey website. Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively stream all the matches of the tournament.

