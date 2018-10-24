×
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India and Malaysia match ends in goaless draw 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
71   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:09 IST

Asian Games - Day 12

The match between India and Malaysia ended in a goalless draw at the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 played at Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. The Indian team played well but could not convert chances into goals and thus was held to a 0-0 draw.

The first quarter saw an aggressive approach by the Indians, attacking the Malaysian defence. India earned a penalty corner in the 10th minute but was well saved by Malaysian goalkeeper. Mandeep Singh got a brilliant chance to score a goal as the shot went over the goalpost. It was a dominating performance by Indian team, but they could not convert chances into goals. At the end of first quarter, the score was 0-0.

In the second quarter, both teams lost possession in the midfield which hampered their movement going forward. The Indian team had chances to score goals but could not convert it into goals. The score remained 0-0 at the end of the first half.

The third quarter was another disappointing performance by both teams. Indian team went into Malaysia D but could not convert chances into goals. At the end of the 3rd quarter, the scores still remained 0-0.

It was a good performance by the Indian team in the fourth quarter as they played some brilliant hockey but the Malaysian defence was solid enough. In the 57th minute, India earned their 2nd penalty corner, well blocked by Malaysian rusher. Malaysian team was reduced to 10 men due to a yellow card. India earned another penalty corner in the 59th minute, the drag-flicker could not get the connection properly and the Malaysian team made a counter attack.

The Indian team had most of the possession and 3 penalty corners in the match. The Indian defence also performed brilliantly. They will play their last league match against South Korea tomorrow.

Asian Champions Trophy 2018
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
