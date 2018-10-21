×
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India beat arch rivals Pakistan in a thriller 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
13   //    21 Oct 2018, 02:06 IST

India beat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy 2018
India beat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy 2018

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their second group match of Asian Champions Trophy 2018 played at Muscat, Oman on Saturday. Despite conceding the first goal, the Indian team showed great courage and won the match easily.

Pakistan got off to a perfect start as they earned a penalty corner in the first minute and a rebound shot by Mohammad Irfan gave the team a 1-0 lead. The Indians got two successive penalty corners but could not convert them into a goal. It was a great display of hockey by the Indian team who looked dangerous with their attacking moves. At the end of the first quarter, Pakistan led 1-0.

The second quarter was an attacking display of hockey by both teams who had chances of scoring goals. In the 24th minute, Manpreet Singh produced a magical piece of hockey by going past the Pakistan defenders to level the score at 1-1. The Indians continued to attack the Pakistani defence. Before the end of the second quarter, Pakistan earned their first 2nd penalty corner but the shot went wide. Both teams were equal at 1-1 at the end of the 1st half.

India got off to perfect start as Akashdeep Singh made a great run, finding Mandeep Singh who played a cheeky shot in the 32nd minute to give India a 2-1 lead. India played aggressive hockey and put consistent pressure on the Pakistan defence. Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the 41st minute but could not convert it into a goal. Dilpreet Singh scored a field goal in the 42nd minute to give India a 3-1 lead. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India led 3-1.

The fourth quarter was an attacking display of hockey by both the teams and both of them had chances to score goals. The Indian defence, after conceding the first goal, was solid and did not allow Pakistan chances of scoring goals. India won the match by 3-1. With this win, India registered their second successive win of the tournament.

India will take on Japan in their next match on Sunday. 

   

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
