Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India beat Japan in a thriller to enter the final

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
11   //    28 Oct 2018, 03:38 IST

India beat Japan to enter the final
India beat Japan to enter the final

The Indian men’s hockey team progressed into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Japan in the 2nd semi-final, played at Muscat, Oman on Saturday. Both teams played brilliant hockey but India held their nerves to win the match.

The Indian team started the first quarter on a positive note by earning a penalty corner in the 2nd minute but Harmanpreet Singh could not convert it into a goal. It was an attacking approach by the Indian hockey team to put consistent pressure on the Japan defence.

Another brilliant chance came for India when Gurjant Singh hit a shot but the Japan goalkeeper saved the goal. India could not make any use of their chances. At the end of the first quarter, scores remained 0-0.

In the second quarter, the Indian team continued to attack the Japan defence. India took the lead in the 19th minute when Gurjant Singh hit a powerful reverse shot in the D.

In the 22nd minute, Japan earned a penalty corner and a deflection shot by Wakuri levelled scores at 1-1. Japan earned a penalty corner but could not make use of it. Soon after, India gained a penalty corner as Chinglensana hit above the goal post. At the end of the first half, scores were 1-1.

The third quarter was an exciting battle between both defences. Japan played some attacking hockey but the Indian defence stood up. In the 44th minute, India earned a penalty corner and a deflection shot by Chinglensana gave a 2-1 lead. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India led 2-1.

In the fourth and deciding quarter, the Indian team attacked the Japan defence with their aggressive play. In the 55th minute, Dilpreet Singh scored a brilliant solo goal to give India a 3-1 lead. Japan earned their 3rd penalty corner and Zendana reduced the margin to 2-3. Despite their efforts, India won the match by 3-2.

With this win, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on Sunday.

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
