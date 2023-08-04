Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

China and Malaysia will meet in the fifth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

China suffered a huge defeat against India in their first match as the hosts defeated China by 7-2. Despite the huge loss, this is also the first time, that China has scored more than a goal against India in any international match.

Malaysia, who had to miss out on the last edition due to COVID travel restrictions, made a strong statement in their comeback game as they edged past Pakistan by 3-1 in their opening match.

Match Details: China v Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023 (6:15 pm IST)

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

China vs Malaysia Head to Head

Malaysia and China have met six times since 2015. Malaysia has dominated China by winning five matches. However, in their last meeting in 2019, China produced an excellent display to draw at 4-all.

The biggest win for Malaysia against China came in 2017 when they won by 7-1. Malaysia will be keen to make an impact once again at the Asian Champions Trophy.

Matches Played: 6

China: 0

Malaysia: 5

Draw: 1

(Since 2015)

China vs Malaysia Squads

China

Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Shihao Du, Junjie Liu, Zixiang-Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Chen, Bo Zhang, Ao Xu, D Pan, Wenhui, Changliang Lin, J Huang, Benhai Chen, Chongcong Chen, Weijiang Zhu

Malaysia

Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Mohd, Amirul Azahar, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari,Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Abdu Muhajir.

China vs Malaysia Probable XI

Malaysia

Faizal Saari, H Othman, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Azuan Hasan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Hassan, Fitri Saari, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil

China

Weibao Ao, Caiyu Wang, Jiesheng Gao, Shihao Du, Zixiang Guo, Lei Meng, Qijun Chen, Suozhu Ao, Wenhui E, Changliang Lin, Chengfu Chen.

China vs Malaysia Prediction

China had a forgettable day against India but will look to leave an impact against Malaysia. The team will depend on Wenhui and Weibao Ao to lead from the front.

Malaysia will be hopeful that Firhan Ashari continues to dominate in the tournament, and that he will hold the key for the team once again. Malaysia will begin this game as favorites against China.

Match Prediction: Malaysia will begin the fifth match of the Asian Champions Trophy as the favorites

China v Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode