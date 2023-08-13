Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India comes back from 1-3 to defeat Malaysia in the final

India came back from 1-3 to defeat Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai to win a record fourth title.

Malaysia began to attack right from the start and even had a shot at the goal in the first minute of the match. But it was who India went ahead in the ninth minute when Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner.

Five minutes later, Abu Kamal Azrai deflected Azuan Hasan's pass to the goal to score the equalizer. Razie Rahim then gave Malaysia the lead in the 18th minute of the match. Muhamad Aminudin then extended the lead in the 28th minute with a brilliant drag-flick.

Malaysia entered the second half with a 3-1 lead. India missed the target twice in the starting moments of the third quarter. However, Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh scored two quick goals both in the 45th minute of the match to make it 3-3.

In the 4th quarter, Malaysia and India earned two penalty corners each, but neither could convert. In the end, Akashdeep Singh produced the winning goal in the 56th minute of the match to give India a thrilling win.

He deflected Mandeep Singh's pass to score at the right corner of the post. India controlled the proceedings in the final moments of the match and sealed the victory.

Japan grabs the 3rd spot in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Japan defeated South Korea in the 3/4 place match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Ooka Ryoma scored for Japan and scored in the 3rd minute of the match. Ryosei Kato extended the lead in the 9th minute.

South Korea scored their first goal in the dying moments of the first quarter, courtesy their veteran Jonghyun Jang. In the 26th minute, Park Cheoleon then found the equaliser.

However, Kentaro Fukuda scored right before the end of the 1st half to put Japan back on top. Five minutes later, Jonghyun Jang scored once again to make it 3-3. Both teams defended well in the 3rd quarter and it ended goalless.

In the final ten minutes of the match, Japan dominated the proceedings and scored twice. Shoda Yamada scored in the 53rd minute, and Ken Nagayoshi made it 5-3 in the 56th minute.

Hence, last edition's runners-up Japan finished in the 3rd spot in Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 result after Final

Japan 5-3 South Korea

Ooka Ryoma 3' (Japan)

Ryosei Kato 9' (Japan)

Jonghyun Jang 15', 33' (Korea)

Park Cheoleon 26' (Korea)

Kentaro Fukuda 28' (Japan)

Shota Yamada 53' (Japan)

Ken Nagayoshi 56' (Japan)

India 4-3 Malaysia

Jugraj Singh 9' (India)

Abu Kamal Azrai 14' (Malaysia)

Razie Rahim 18' (Malaysia)

Muhamad Aminudin Mohd 28' (Malaysia)

Harmanpreet Singh 45' (India)

Gurjant Singh 45' (India)

Akashdeep Singh 56' (India)