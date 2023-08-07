Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs South Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

India and South Korea will meet in the 12th match of the Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The host side is coming into this match after a clinical performance against Malaysia. After picking up a draw in their game against Japan, the Indian team came back stronger to defeat Malaysia 5-0. They also regained the top spot in the points table.

South Korea opened their campaign with a win over Japan, but in the next two matches, they only managed to secure a draw. The defending champions South Korea need a big finish on Monday to stay in the hunt for the top-two finish.

India vs South Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 7, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs South Korea Head to Head

India will face South Korea for the first time since the 2022 Asia Cup. The match ended in a 4-all draw. Since 2014, India and South Korea have met 14 times.

The Indian team has won five of those matches while South Korea has won once. Most of their recent matches have ended in a draw. Out of 14 matches, 8 games, including the last two, were a draw.

Matches Played: 14

India: 5

South Korea: 1

Draw: 8

(Since 2014)

India vs South Korea Squads

South Korea

Namyong Lee, Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, HyeongJin Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, J Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Junwoo Jeong, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Woocheon Ji, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, Junghoo Kim, S Lee

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

India vs South Korea Probable XI

South Korea

Jonghyun Jang, Namyong Lee, HyeongJin Kim, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, Junwoo Jeong

India

Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

India vs South Korea Prediction

India will be riding high on confidence after winning their contest against Malaysia 5-0. They will look to replicate that performance against South Korea as well. In fact, both teams are unbeaten in the competition and will be raring to go on Monday.

India will depend on Harmanpreet Singh once again. South Korea will be hoping for their star player, Namyong Lee, to lead from the front.

Match Prediction: India will win this match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against South Korea.

India v South Korea Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode