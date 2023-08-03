Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia preview, schedule and squads

The Malaysian team is back in action in the Asian Champions Trophy after missing the last edition and will be raring to go in Chennai. They will kick off their campaign against Pakistan on 3rd August.

The 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka edition witnessed only five teams as the Malaysian hockey team had to withdraw at the last moment due to Covid restrictions.

Malaysia's hockey team will enter the tournament as one of the favourites. They have tasted success recently in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where they defeated South Korea to lift the trophy. The team also won silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games and 2022 Asia Cup.

Malaysia has participated five times in the Asian Champions Trophy and has finished third in every single edition. They will be keen to better their result this time around.

The team is certainly boosted by the addition of Kieran Govers as the assistant coach. The veteran Australian retired from international hockey in 2018 and has appeared in 126 matches for Australia. He was a part of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup-winning team as well. His experience will come in handy for the Malaysian team in Chennai.

Where did Malaysia finish in Previous editions of the Asian Champions Trophy?

Malaysia has featured in five editions, right from 2011 to 2018. They missed out on the 2021 edition due to the COVID restrictions.

In 2011, Malaysia defeated Japan to grab third place after winning two matches out of their five league matches. Malaysia finished third in the league points table with three wins and a loss from their five matches in the 2012 edition.

They fought China in the third-place competition and won by 3-1. The 2013 edition witnessed Faizal scoring twice for the team, as they blanked China 0-3 to finish third.

2016 was the first time where the tournament witnessed a knock-out stage. Malaysia, the hosts of the edition, finished second in the points table and faced Pakistan in the semi-final. The team lost in the penalty shootout against Pakistan.

After finishing third in the 2018 group stage, Malaysia lost to Pakistan once again in the penalty shoot-out. Malaysia defeated Japan to clinch third place.

Malaysia Schedule in Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia will kick off their campaign against Pakistan in the second match of the tournament. They will face China on the following day. Malaysia will lock horns with India in their third match.

Malaysia vs Pakistan, August 3, 6.15 pm

China vs Malaysia, August 4, 6.15 pm

Malaysia vs India, August 6, 8.30 pm

Japan vs Malaysia, August 7, 4.00 pm

Malaysia vs S Korea, August 9, 6.15 pm

Malaysia squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Goalkeepers: H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi

Defenders: Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Amirul Azahar, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan.

Midfielders: Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Muhammad Mohd

Forwards: Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari

3 Malaysia Players to watch out for in this Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia will depend on their captain Marhan Jalil to lead from the front. The veteran midfielder has featured in 284 matches for Malaysia and his experience will come in handy at Chennai.

Faizal Saari is an absolute favourite to finish as the leading goal scorer of this edition. The veteran, who made his international debut when he was 18, was the leading goal scorer in the 2018 Men's Champions Trophy with eight goals.

Razie Rahim, the penalty corner specialist, has been a part of the Malaysian team since 2006. He has appeared in 309 matches for the country and has played a major role in Malaysia's run to the silver medal in the 2022 Asia Cup.