Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea preview, schedule and squads

South Korea will enter the Asian Champions Trophy tournament in Chennai as one of the favourites. The defending champions became the first team other than India or Pakistan to lift the Asia Champions Trophy title when they won against Japan in the last edition's final.

South Korea has been one of the consistently performing Asian teams in field hockey. The 2000 Olympics Silver medallist has won the Asian Champions Trophy once and Asia Cup five times. They also have finished with the gold medal four times in the Asian Games.

South Korea had an excellent run in the recent World Cup as well. They were the best-finished Asian side after making it to the final eight. During their course, they also stunned Argentina in the shootout.

In the Asian Champions Trophy, the team has played 25 matches, won ten matches and lost 12. Three of their matches have ended in a draw. Overall, the team scored 60 goals in the competition.

The current team is an excellent mix of young as well as experienced guns, who will hold the key in this edition. Once again, all eyes will be on the experienced duo of Nam Yong Lee and Jang Jong Hyun.

Where did South Korea finish in Previous editions of the Asian Champions Trophy?

In the Asian Champions Trophy, South Korea has participated in four out of their six editions. In the 2011 edition, the team finished fifth with two wins and two losses. In the 5th/6th place match, they defeated the hosts China to grab the fifth spot.

The team could not make it to the next two editions of the Asian Champions Trophy. They came back in the 2016 edition and ended in fourth place.

After finishing the group stage with 2 wins and 2 losses, the team lost the semi-final to India in a shootout. They played Malaysia for the third-place match and lost in the Penalty Shootout by 1-3.

The last edition was undoubtedly their best, as the team clinched the trophy. After finishing second in the group stage with three draws and a win, South Korea faced Pakistan in the final and ended with a 6-5 victory. In the final, they defeated Japan in a penalty shootout.

South Korea Schedule in Asian Champions Trophy

South Korea will feature in the first match of the tournament, where they will take on the last year's runners-up Japan in a repeat of the 2021 finals.

South Korea vs Japan, August 3, 4.00 pm

South Korea vs Pakistan, August 4, 4.00 pm

China vs South Korea, August 6, 4.00 pm

South Korea vs India, August 7, 8.30 pm

Malaysia vs South Korea, August 9, 6.15 pm

South Korea Squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Goal Keepers: Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim

Defenders: Jonghyun Jang, S Lee, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom

Mid-fielders: Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, J Lee, HyeongJin Kim, Dain Son, J Kim, Park Cheoleon

Forwards: Junwoo Jeong, Namyong Lee, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Woocheon Ji, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, Junghoo Kim

3 South Korean Players to watch out for in this Asian Champions Trophy

South Korea certainly has an exciting bunch of young talent, who will look to make an impact in this edition. However, all eyes will be on the experienced players Kim Jaehyeon, Jang Jong Hyun and captain Nam Yong Lee.

Captain Nam Yong Lee has been a part of South Korea's team since the 2002 Men's Champions Trophy. Under his captaincy, the team has seen an excellent rise, including a massive victory over Argentina in the recent World Cup. His leadership will be the key once again for South Korea.

Kim Jaehyeon made his major debut in the 2011 Men's Asian Champions Trophy and since then, he has been the team's regular goalkeeper. In the last edition, he played a major role in South Korea winning the final in the shootout.

Hyun Jon Jang, the veteran drag flick, will look to finish on a high time this as well. In the last edition, Jang was the leading goal-scorer with 10 goals to his name. Jang has featured in over 300 international matches for South Korea and has scored 109 goals.