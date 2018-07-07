Asian Games 2018: A golden chance for Indian hockey to create history

Can India achieve the golden double in field hockey ?

They weren't even considered as contenders for a top-three finish in the last edition of the FIH Champions Trophy 2018.

Following a disastrous outing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, even the most ardent fans of Indian hockey had a doubt whether India would even make it to the bronze medal playoff.

However, defying all expectations and trends, India stormed into their 2nd successive finals, giving even teams like Argentina, Netherlands and Belgium a run for their money, before finally losing to Australia by a whisker in the penalty shootout of the FIH Champions Trophy finals.

With that, Team India has declared their intentions for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games: they're no pushovers for sure.

Asian Games: Not a swansong for Indian hockey:-

Bangkok Asian Games: One of the few times when the Indian hockey team won the gold medal

Contrary to their performances at the Summer Olympics and the World Championships, the Asian Games have hardly been a swansong for Indian hockey.

Despite being present in all the 15 editions for men's hockey, India has won only three gold medals till date, the last one coming against arch-rivals Pakistan at Incheon Asiad 2014, when India won 4-2 on penalty shootouts.

The above win was only the second time India had defeated Pakistan in the Asian Games finals, the other time being way back in Bangkok 1966, when legendary goalkeeper Shankar Lakshman led his team to a memorable gold medal, defeating Pakistan by 1-0.

Apart from that, India has won a whopping nine silver medals, of which the humiliation of New Delhi 1982 Asiad, when they were mauled 7-1 in front of a huge home crowd against Pakistan continues to haunt them. They even had the ignominy of failing to even win a bronze medal in Doha 2006 Asiad, when they finished fifth overall.

The women's team, on the other hand, has had a fluctuating fortune at the Asian Games. They entered with a bang, winning the gold medal on their debut at 1982 Asiad. But that was it, and it is 36 years since they've won the gold medal.

They managed to scrape a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Games, and have an overall tally of one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in a total of the 9 women's hockey editions played out at the Asian Games.

Bangkok 1998: So near, yet so far

When India almost achieved the golden double in field hockey

A golden double is a rare honour, where a nation wins both the disciplines of a game in multi sport events. In terms of Asian Games hockey, only one team, South Korea, has managed to achieve the same. In 1998, India almost came close to achieving this rare honour but missed by a whisker.

In the men's hockey, India was on a roll. Stung by lowly finishes in Atlanta Olympics 1996 and Utrecht World Cup 1998, Indian men's hockey team struck back with vengeance, sparing none in its journey to the finals.

Overcoming a weak Japan with ease by 3-1, India overcame a daring South Korea by 4-2 on penalties, with goalkeeper Ashish Ballal being the star of the night, saving two important penalty strokes.

The women's team had stormed the finals too, after a long haul of 16 years, when they had won their only gold medal in 1982. However, they failed to achieve the golden double and went down 1-2 to South Korea, who won the gold medal.

Jakarta 2018: Can India achieve the golden double?

20 years later, the question still persists, can India win the golden double? While the men's team looked doubtful after a below average outing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, it cannot be said anymore after their current stint at the Champions Trophy, where they narrowly lost to Australia on penalties in their second successive finals.

In their journey to the gallant silver, India had given all the Olympic medalists a tough run for their money, even managing to defeat Argentina by an impressive 2-1. Besides, they've ruined any chances for Pakistan to make a strong comeback.

So except for South Korea, India is the frontrunner for a historic, and a second successive gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018. If they do it, they are free from the hassles of the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, by the virtue of being the continental champions.

On the other hand, if we talk about the women's team, we can surely be optimistic about the possibility of a golden double.

No more the weaklings as in the Rio Olympics, the women's team are now one of the most powerful teams in Asia, giving a tough challenge to South Korea.

If they manage to keep this team, apart from erstwhile Asian powerhouse China, there is no obstacle that is strong enough to stop India from achieving a historic golden double in field hockey at Asian Games 2018.

Can India achieve the double gold in hockey at the Asian Games 2018? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!