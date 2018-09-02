Asian Games 2018: Day 14, Indian medalists

The Indian contingent added four medals on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. These six medals included two gold, a silver and a bronze.

Amit Panghal: Boxing

Amit opened the account for India after winning the gold medal

Indian pugilist Amit Panghal beat Olympic champion Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov in the Men's 46-49kg Light-fly category event to win the medal for the country.

It was India's second medal in Boxing after Vikas Krishnan won a bronze medal yesterday in Men's 75kg Middle category.

Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar: Bridge

The Indian Men's pair team of Pranab Bardhan (60) and Shibhnath Sarkar (55) won the first gold medal for the country in Bridge.

The Chinese pair Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver medal while the bronze medal was shared among Kenky Lasut and Eddy Freddy Manoppo (Indonesia) and Fai Kwok Mak and Kit Wai Lai (Hong Kong).

Women's Team: Squash

Indian Women's Squash Team

The Indian Women's Squash team added another medal in squash for India. They won the silver medal after they lost 0-2 against Hong Kong in the finals. This was India's second consecutive silver medal in this event.

The Indian team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna won the second straight silver medal in Asian Games as they won it at the 2014 Incheon edition also.

Men's Hockey

Indian Men's Hockey team ended the day on a great high after they won a bronze medal in the knockout clash Pakistan. India won the match 2-1 to finish third this year.

Japan clinched the gold medal after they defeated 6-6 (1-3) Malaysia in the final match.

India ended Day 14 at eighth position in the medal tally with 69 medals. These 69 medals include 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.