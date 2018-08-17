Asian Games 2018: "Goalkeepers do need specialized coaches," says Bharat Chetri

Bharat Chetri in action at the Delhi CWG

At the Sports Authority of India campus, Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, and Swati take turns under the crossbar to defend a barrage of shots being fired at them every other second from a shooting machine. There is scant respite following one save as the next shot comes in like a bullet in a different direction altogether.

Nimble-footed as ever, the girls pad the balls away moving deftly from one side to another even as they receive instant feedback and instructions, as their coach makes his observations known. The veteran goalkeeper turned tutor spends just as much time with Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, and Krishan Pathak as he does with the girls ensuring that the goalkeepers in both camps are fit, fast, and match-ready.

Bharat Chetri, the man who led the Indian side at the 2012 Olympics has witnessed several ups and downs in a chequered career but continues to serve the game he loves. At the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Chetri saved a crucial penalty stroke in the semifinal against England, to help the Indians reach the final of the competition for the very first time.

Following his team's disappointing show at London 2012, Bharat's playing career came to an unfortunate end, but his affinity for hockey transcended all else, and he has since returned to the Indian camp as guide and mentor.

"I wanted to give something back to the sport I loved and also help the youngsters of today. Hence, I decided to pursue coaching," says the former custodian from Darjeeling with an unmistakable sense of pride.

As the players were put through their paces ahead of the Asian Games, Sportskeeda caught up with India's goalkeeping coach for a tête-à-tête.

Here are excerpts of the interview:

''In the present scheme of things, no one is a hero - and, no one is zero too"

SK: What do you feel are the biggest changes that you see in the present set-up as compared to your playing days?

Bharat Chetri: I strongly feel that fitness has improved a lot now as compared to before. The boys are a lot more committed now and also play as a team. They help each other on and off the pitch and mingle well with each other. Also, I feel the players are a lot stronger mentally now as compared to before.

The facilities that are being made available to us by Hockey India and SAI are also extremely beneficial to us. Indian coaches understand Indian hockey better and so that is also helping the present set up.

In my time, individual players were good and a lot of them played well individually, but we could never deliver results as a team. In the present scheme of things, no one is a hero - and, no one is zero too. Right now, there is no discrimination between the juniors and seniors. In a sense, it is a level playing field now.

We have some good experienced players in the side and some equally talented youngsters.

"Suraj and Krishan are extremely talented"

SK: How would you rate young Suraj Karkera and Krishan Pathak who are growing under your tutelage?

Bharat Chetri: Suraj and Krishan are extremely talented and have the capacity to do really well. As and when they get a chance to play, they will grow in confidence and experience. International exposure will help them improve their skills.

Sreejesh joined the camp in 2003 and we played together for a long time but it took a while for him to be good enough to be picked consistently as the first goalkeeper. Adrian D'Souza and I were there when Sreejesh first came in. We trained together and learned a lot from each other too.

The scenario is pretty much the same now for Suraj and Krishan. They are both extremely good and performed admirably in the Azlan Shah Cup when Sreejesh was rested. I feel goalkeeping is something that you need to enjoy to do well in the long run.

In my time there were no specialized coaches for goalkeepers. I feel the role, and also the position of a goalkeeper is quite different from that of the rest. As such, it is debatable if a regular coach is good enough. Also, in the past, coaches were not able to dedicate enough time to the goalkeepers.

"Delhi CWG will always be memorable"

SK: Which are the matches or the tournaments which have been the most memorable for you?

Bharat Chetri: In my time, I used to be in and out of the side quite often. I was dropped for the 2004 Olympics following which I played the Champions Trophy. Adrian was in the starting lineup but the team conceded quite a few goals in a match and I was called in subsequently. After my comeback, I earned the Player of the Match award and that is something I will never forget.

I lost my place in the team yet again, but in 2010, I managed a comeback courtesy of a European tour. Against Belgium, I saved a penalty stroke and my life changed with that one save. After we returned from Europe, I was selected for the Delhi Commonwealth Games team and the Guangzhou Asian Games as well.

In the Commonwealth Games semi-final against England, I managed to save a penalty stroke in the tie-breaker by virtue of which India made it to the finals of the event for the very first time.

SK: What prompted you to take up coaching on a full-time basis?

Bharat Chetri: I got married in August 2012 and spent a couple of years with my family. In Darjeeling, I used to coach kids and teach them the fundamentals of the game. I also used to coach the Canara Bank team.

In 2015, I decided to seriously pursue coaching as a career. I try to teach the boys and the girls whatever I have learned over the years and it feels really good.