Asian Games 2018: India beat Pakistan to claim the bronze medal

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Sep 2018, 14:21 IST

The Indian men’s team produced a good display of hockey beating Pakistan by 2-1 in the bronze medal match on the final day of Asian Games 2018 played at Jakarta on Saturday. It was a good performance by the Indian team who played with aggression and dominated the Pakistan team.

The Indian team got off to a perfect start with a brilliant field goal by Akashdeep Singh with an assist from Lalit in the 3rd minute to give India 1-0 lead. India continued to attack the Pakistan defense. Pakistan struggled to enter the Indian goal. At the end of the first quarter, India led 1-0.

In the second quarter, Pakistan played with aggression putting pressure on the Indian team. The Pakistani team earned 2 penalty corners in the 2nd quarter but could not convert those chances into goals. The Indian defense was solid despite Pakistan making aggressive moves. At the end of the first half, India still led 1-0. India also got chances to score goals but could not make those chances count.

The third quarter began well for the Indian team who played with aggression putting pressure on Pakistan defense. Pakistan earned their 4th penalty corner but could not convert it into a goal. Pakistan made aggressive moves but the Indian defense was up to the mark. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India still led 1-0.

In the fourth quarter, India got off to a great start earning their first penalty corner of the match and Harmanpreet Singh converted the penalty corner into the goal in the 50th minute to give India 2-0 lead. Pakistan fought back strongly with Atiq scoring field in the 52nd minute to reduce the gap 1-2 in favor of India. Pakistan tried their hard to level the scores but could not succeed. India won the match by 2-1 and thus won the bronze medal.

India earned 2 penalty corners in the match and converted one while Pakistan earned 4 penalty corners and did not convert any of them.