Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: India beat Pakistan to claim the bronze medal 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
141   //    02 Sep 2018, 14:21 IST

Ind
India beat Pakistan to win bronze in Asian Games 2018

The Indian men’s team produced a good display of hockey beating Pakistan by 2-1 in the bronze medal match on the final day of Asian Games 2018 played at Jakarta on Saturday. It was a good performance by the Indian team who played with aggression and dominated the Pakistan team.

The Indian team got off to a perfect start with a brilliant field goal by Akashdeep Singh with an assist from Lalit in the 3rd minute to give India 1-0 lead. India continued to attack the Pakistan defense. Pakistan struggled to enter the Indian goal. At the end of the first quarter, India led 1-0.

In the second quarter, Pakistan played with aggression putting pressure on the Indian team. The Pakistani team earned 2 penalty corners in the 2nd quarter but could not convert those chances into goals. The Indian defense was solid despite Pakistan making aggressive moves. At the end of the first half, India still led 1-0. India also got chances to score goals but could not make those chances count.

The third quarter began well for the Indian team who played with aggression putting pressure on Pakistan defense. Pakistan earned their 4th penalty corner but could not convert it into a goal. Pakistan made aggressive moves but the Indian defense was up to the mark. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India still led 1-0.

In the fourth quarter, India got off to a great start earning their first penalty corner of the match and Harmanpreet Singh converted the penalty corner into the goal in the 50th minute to give India 2-0 lead. Pakistan fought back strongly with Atiq scoring field in the 52nd minute to reduce the gap 1-2 in favor of India. Pakistan tried their hard to level the scores but could not succeed. India won the match by 2-1 and thus won the bronze medal.

India earned 2 penalty corners in the match and converted one while Pakistan earned 4 penalty corners and did not convert any of them. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 India Men's National Hockey Team Pakistan Hockey Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Asian Games 2018:  Why the win against Pakistan is just...
RELATED STORY
India beat Pakistan 2-1, win consolation bronze in men's...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Men's Hockey Bronze-Medal match, India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Subcontinental giants India and...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey: Will there be an India vs Pakistan Final in...
RELATED STORY
India by far best team in Asia, should be upset with...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India vs Pakistan final on the cards in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Favourites to win both gold...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Men's hockey team registers their...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian Men's Hockey Team for Jakarta...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us