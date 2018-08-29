Asian Games 2018: India progress into the finals with a narrow 1-0 win over China

Indian women team progressed into the finals of Asian Games 2018

The Indian women scripted history to qualify for the Asian Games finals after 20 years beating China in the semi-finals played at Jakarta on Wednesday. It was a great display of hockey by the Indian team who dominated the Chinese in the entire game.

Indian women’s team started with aggression in the first quarter with a penalty corner in the 8th minute but was not successful and continued to attack the Chinese team. Both teams were equal at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, China earned a penalty corner in the 18th minute but it deflected off the post. It was a good display by the Indian defence who looked solid and made sure that they didn't concede goals. The Indians then produced attacking hockey as Udita missed a golden chance to score a goal. At the end of the first half, the scores were still 0-0.

The third quarter began on an aggressive note with Rani Rampal earning a penalty corner. The penalty corner was given a penalty stroke but the Chinese decided to review the decision and the penalty stroke was overturned. Both teams tried to attack each other goals but were not successful. The Indians put pressure on the Chinese defence but could not convert penalty corners into goals. At the end of the third quarter, the scores were still 0-0.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Indian team continued their aggressive intent. India earned a penalty corner in the 52nd minute and Gurjit converted the penalty corner into a goal to give India a 1-0 lead. The Chinese team then decided to play with 11 players but did not make full use of it. India won the match by 1-0.

In this match, India earned 7 penalty corners and converted just 1 goal, while China earned 1 penalty corner. It was a good performance by the Indian team who held their nerves and progressed into the finals after 20 years. They will face Japan in the finals on Friday.