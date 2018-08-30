Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 30

The Indian eves are in the final of the hockey competition at the 2018 Asian Games after victory over the Chinese yesterday. The men will look to do likewise on Thursday as they take on Malaysia in their final four clash as they attempt to defend their gold medal from four years ago.

We are almost at the end of these games and the track and field events conclude today. The relays are always a great way to bring the curtains down on the athletics front and India's men's and women's team are involved in the finals of their respective 4x400m events.

That's not all, Seema Punia and Sandeep Kumari will take part in the women's discus throw final. Seema is looking to defend her gold from the 2014 edition. Both 1500m finals will be of much interest; on the men's side, Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson will attempt to repeat their gold-silver finish from the 800m while Chitra Unnikrishnan and Monika Chaudhary go in the women's final.

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal teamed up together to win bronze in the mixed doubles in table tennis on Wednesday and today they kick-start their singles campaigns along with Mouma Das and Sathiyan Gnansekaran.

The Indian women's squash team plays Hong Kong in Pool B action.

There's Indian action in the lake as there are three kayak finals and one canoe final. Indian riders also feature in the equestrian in the Individual Jumping event final.

India's bridge teams are in semifinal competition.

Here is the complete schedule for Thursday:

Athletics

(4:30 am) Men's 50km Walk - Sandeep Kumar

(5:10 pm) Women's Discus Throw, Final - Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia

(5:50 pm) Women's 1500m, Final - Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary

(6:00 pm) Men's 1500m, Final - Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson

(6:30 pm) Men's 5000m, Final - Lakshmanan Govindan

(6:50 pm) Women's 4x400m Relay, Final

(7:10 pm) Men's 4x400m Relay, Final

Bridge

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Men's Pair, Semifinal 1 & 2 - Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Mixed Pair, Semifinal 1 & 2 - Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal

(8:30 am & 1:00 pm) Women's Pair, Semifinal 1 & 2 - Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

(7:10 am) Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men, Finals

(7:20 am) Kayak Single (K1) 500m Women, Finals - Soniya Devi

(8:40 am) Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men, Finals - Naocha Singh/Ching Singh Arambam

(9:10 am) Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men, Finals - Gaurav Tomar/Sunil Singh

Cycling

(7:30 am, 9:35 am, 2:36 pm & 3:55 pm) Men's Omnium (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination Race & Points Race) - Manjeet Singh

(7:50 am) Women's Sprint, Qualification - Aleena Reji, Deborah [Quarters @ 9:07 am]

(8:26 am) Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit, Qualification - Chaoba Devi [Finals @ 2:57 pm]

Diving

(12:50 pm) Men's 1m Springboard, Preliminary - Ramananda Sharma [Finals @ 7:20 pm]

Equestrian

(6:30 am) Jumping Individual, Final Round 1 - Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad

(1:30 pm) Jumping Individual, Final Round 2 - Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad

Hockey

(4:00 pm) Men's semifinal - India vs Malaysia

Judo

(7:50 am onwards) Men's 81 kg, Round of 32 - Harshdeep Brar vs Rajita Gedara (SRI)

(9:20 am onwards) Women's 70 kg, Round of 16 - Garima Choudhary vs Gulnoza Matniyazova (KAZ)

(Quarters, semis and finals later on in the day)

Kurash

(12:30 pm) Women's 78 kg, Round of 32 - Jyoti Tokas vs Prawanwit Meesri (THA)

(12:36 pm) Men's 90 kg, Round of 32 - Danish Sharma vs Muhammad Alfais (INA)

(12:48 pm) Women's 78 kg, Round of 16 - Amisha Tokas vs Thi Lan Nguyen (VIE)

(1:12 pm) Men's 90 kg, Round of 16 - Divesh vs (opponent to be decided)

(Semis & Finals to follow)

Sepak Takraw

(3:00 pm) Women's Quadrant, Group B - India vs Thailand

Squash

(11:00 am) Women's Team, Pool B - India vs Hong Kong

Table Tennis

(10:45 am) Women's Singles, Round of 32 - Mouma Das vs Chen Szuyu (TPE)

(2:00 pm) Men's Singles, Round of 32 - Sharath Kamal vs (to be determined)

(6:45 pm) Women's Singles, Round of 32 - Manika Batra vs Nanthana Komwong (THA)

(7:30 pm) Men's Singles, Round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs (to be determined)

Volleyball

(11:00 am) Men's Tournament, Classification 11-12 - India vs Myanmar

(All times in Indian Standard Time)