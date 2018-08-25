Asian Games 2018: India vs South Korea preview, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 387 // 25 Aug 2018, 23:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jubilant Indian players after scoring a goal against Japan

Two back-to-back matches will most likely determine the semifinal lineups at Jakarta as the top two teams from each pool clash with each other on Super Sunday.

India will play South Korea to fight it out for supremacy in Pool A following which Pakistan will clash with Malaysia in Pool B.

Defending champions India were expected to breeze through the initial pool matches given their rankings and recent form. Yet, the manner in which Harendra Singh's side has demolished the opposition has left the hockey world astounded and Indian fans ecstatic.

The margins of India's wins have been quite unprecedented, and the statistics seem surreal. The Indians beat hosts Indonesia 17-0 in their opener and followed it up with another massive 26-0 win in their second encounter against Hong Kong.

In the match against Hong Kong, the Indians managed to fire 60 shots on goal in as many minutes, out of which 39 were from open play and 21 from PCs. Skeptics believed that the clash with Japan would test the Indians, but Sreejesh's boys refused to relent and scored 8 goals conceding none.

The Indians have thus scored 51 goals in 3 encounters with a breathtaking average of 17 goals per match and will be up against South Korea in their fourth match on Sunday. The Koreans have scored 34 goals with none against and are a distant second as far as goal difference is concerned.

In Pool B, Pakistan is narrowly ahead of Malaysia by virtue of goal difference and whichever team wins, will in all probability, top the pool. In case of a draw. however. we will have to wait until Tuesday to identify which of the two teams finishes on top.

The South Koreans have recently been involved in a preparatory series against an Indian A side and are well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of their higher-ranked counterparts.

The weaknesses, if any, have been few and far between for Sreejesh and co. but the Indians will look to improve their PC skills and work on the injections and stops in particular. The Koreans have some dangerous drag-flickers and an even better defensive unit and the defending champions will be looking to take an early lead.

In the Asian Champions Trophy last October, the Indians were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea but following a stupendous show in the Champions Trophy, and an unending goal fest at Jakarta thus far, Harendra Singh's side will no doubt start as favourites.

Here is how you can catch all the action:

Event: Asian Games 2018

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Date: 26 August 2018

Time: 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: Sony ESPN, Sony Ten 2, Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN HD

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Live Updates: Sportskeeda