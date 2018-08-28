Asian Games 2018: India vs Sri Lanka preview, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Another goal fest is on the cards today

The Indian men have been on the rampage in Jakarta, and the Sri Lankans will be at the mercy of Harendra Singh's boys as the pool matches wind up on Tuesday. The Lankans will be hoping that the Indians will relent a bit considering that they have qualified for the semi-finals, topped the group, and broken a few records along the way, and may not go all out in a dead rubber.

The Indians were tested against Korea, especially at the beginning of the second half when they conceded two quick goals and the Indian camp would not want the same to happen in the semi-finals.

Pakistan and Malaysia will be expected to win their final pool matches against Bangladesh and Oman respectively, in which case, the Indians will face Malaysia in the semifinal. Even if Bangladesh were to upset Pakistan, a poor goal difference is likely to put them out of contention for a semifinal spot.

The manner in which Sreejesh and co. have gone about their business is sufficient to send shivers down the spines of the other medal aspirants at Jakarta. Harendra's team has scored 56 goals thus far conceding only 3 in the four matches they have played and will look to increase their goal tally against Sri Lanka.

The Lankan hockey team were part of the Asian Games at Incheon after a gap of 36 years and finished 10th in 2014. Back then, they were beaten 14-0 by Pakistan and 8-0 by India and lost their other pool matches too.

The Indians will look for some match practice ahead of the semifinals on Thursday but fans can expect a flurry of goals from the defending champions and some dazzling stickwork from the men up front.

