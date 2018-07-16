Asian Games 2018: Schedule for men's and women's hockey events announced

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 214 // 16 Jul 2018, 18:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for Asian Games

The fixtures for the Asian Games 2018 Jakarta-Palembang have been announced. The 18th edition of the Asian Games will see the highest ever number of participating teams in the history of Hockey Competitions at the Asian Games. 21 Teams from 14 countries will go head to head in the Men’s and Women’s categories in 60 matches over a course of 14 days. The winners of the Men’s and Women’s categories will book their place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. All matches will be played in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

11 Men’s teams have been split into two groups, based on FIH World Rankings. In Pool A, the Asian Champions, India lead the group along with Korea (WR: 14), Japan (WR: 16), Sri Lanka (WR: 38), and Hong Kong China (WR: 45). In Pool B, Malaysia (WR: 12), Pakistan (WR: 13), Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia, will go head to head to secure top positions.

In the Women’s Category, 10 teams will face-off to achieve Asian dominance and a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Pool A will see clashes between China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Chinese Taipei, while India, Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia will compete in Pool B.

The hockey event will commence on the 19th of August with the Women’s fixtures followed by the Men’s Fixtures on the 20th of August. After 25 Men’s and 20 Women’s matches, the classification stage will begin on the 29th of August. Women’s final is scheduled to be played on the 31st of August, while the Men’s final will be played on the 1st of September.

This edition of the Asian Games will be the first Asian Games to have Video Referral system for all matches of the Event. The Video Referral system has become a permanent feature in the sport and has been an essential tool for technical officials to make crucial decisions, which has contributed towards sports fairness.

Following is the complete schedule:

MEN'S SCHEDULE:

Men Pool A (MA) - India, Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong China

Men Pool B (MB) - Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia

Monday, 20 August 2018:

12:00 - Korea v Hong Kong China

14:00 - Japan v Sri Lanka

16:00 - Bangladesh v Oman

18:00 - Pakistan v Thailand

20:00 - Malaysia v Indonesia

Wednesday, 22 August 2018:

12:00 - Malaysia v Thailand

14:00 - Pakistan v Oman

16:00 - Korea v Sri Lanka

18:00 - India v Hong Kong China

20:00 - Indonesia v Bangladesh

Friday, 24 August 2018:

12:00 - Oman v Thailand

14:00 - Bangladesh v Malaysia

16:00 - Japan v India

18:00 - Indonesia v Pakistan

20:00 - Sri Lanka v Hong Kong China

Sunday, 26 August 2018:

12:00 - Hong Kong China v Japan

14:00 - Thailand v Bangladesh

16:00 - Korea v India

18:00 - Pakistan v Malaysia

20:00 - Oman v Indonesia

Tuesday, 28 August 2018:

12:00 - Bangladesh v Pakistan

14:00 - India v Sri Lanka

16:00 - Malaysia v Oman

18:00 - Japan v Korea

20:00 - Thailand v Indonesia

Schedule for classification matches

Schedule for classification matches

WOMEN'S SCHEDULE:

Women Pool A (WA) - China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei

Women Pool B (WB) - Korea, India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia

Sunday, 19 August 2018:

14:00 - Japan v Chinese Taipei

16:00 - Malaysia v Hong Kong China

18:00 - Thailand v Kazakhstan

20:00 - India v Indonesia

Tuesday, 21 August 2018:

14:00 - India v Kazakhstan

16:00 - Japan v Hong Kong China

18:00 - China v Chinese Taipei

20:00 - Korea v Indonesia

Thursday, 23 August 2018:

14:00 - Thailand v Korea

16:00 - Malaysia v China

18:00 - Hong Kong China v Chinese Taipei

20:00 - Kazakhstan v Indonesia

Saturday, 25 August 2018:

14:00 - Chinese Taipei v Malaysia

16:00 - Indonesia v Thailand

18:00 - India v Korea

20:00 - Japan v China

Monday, 27 August 2018:

14:00 - China v Hong Kong China

16:00 - Korea v Kazakhstan

18:00 - Thailand v India

20:00 - Malaysia v Japan

Schedule for classification matches