Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian men's hockey team demonstrated their superiority against the reigning champion, Japan, in a thrilling encounter at the Asian Games 2023, securing a 4-2 victory in their first significant test of the tournament. This victory was critical for the Indian team, which is currently ranked third in the world, as they seek only their fourth gold medal in the tournament's history and a direct qualification berth to the Paris Olympics.

Control, dominance, and exceptional skills were on display from the start, demonstrating India's dominance. Despite a few missed scoring chances, India maintained their lead throughout the game. The Japanese team stood firm in defence, patiently waiting for opportunities to counterattack.

Two goals in the final four minutes allowed Japan to close the gap, giving India a scare. Nonetheless, India's strong performance up to that point ensured the victory.

With this victory, India reclaimed first place in Pool A hockey standings, surpassing Pakistan. Both teams are undefeated after three games, but India has a +33 goal difference to Pakistan's +30.

Hardik Singh, India's vice-captain, admitted that India may have become complacent after taking a 4-0 lead and emphasised the importance of keeping a clean sheet. He emphasised that champion teams strive for excellence at all times, even when they are ahead.

Looking ahead, India's next opponent will be arch-rival Pakistan. This match is expected to be intense and fiercely competitive, regardless of their rankings. Coach Craig Fulton stressed that India is focused on the bigger picture of the tournament, and that the game against Pakistan is just one of seven matches in which they hope to excel.

The highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, with the winner expected to rise to the top of the Pool A points table. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, heightening the importance of this rivalry matchup.

India vs Pakistan Match Details

Date & Time: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 6:15 AM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record

India demonstrated their prowess by convincingly defeating Pakistan with a commanding scoreline of 4-0 in their recent showdown at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, underscoring their dominance on the pitch.

Matches Played: 179

India wins: 65

Pakistan wins: 82

Draw: 32

India vs Pakistan Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

Pakistan

Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Imad, Zakaria Hayat, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Roman

India vs Pakistan Probable XI

India: Krishan Pathakss, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (C), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid

India vs Pakistan Prediction

With their recent victory and higher ranking, India enters the match against Pakistan as favorites. While clashes between these arch-rivals are usually intense, India's recent form suggests a 3-1 victory.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.