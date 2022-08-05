AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 5th, 2022

Australia Women will lock horns with India Women in the second semi-final match of the women's hockey event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 5.

India Women finished second in Pool A with nine points from four matches. They have three wins and one loss to their name from the group stages. Meanwhile, Australia Women finished atop the Pool B standings with 12 points from four matches.

The Hockeyroos are on a four-match unbeaten streak, having won all games they've played thus far in the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The winner of the second semi-final will progress to the gold medal match, while the loser will compete for the bronze medal.

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women

Date & Time: August 5, 2022 at 12:25 am IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

Australia Women

Jocelyn Bartram, Aleisha Power, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee Taylor, Kaitlin Nobbs, Penny Squibb, Karri Somerville, Amy Lawton, Jane Claxton, Greta Hayes, Georgia Wilson, Clarie Colwill, Grace Stewart, Mariah Williams, Ambrosia Malone, Rebecca Greiner, Shanea Tonkin.

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Predicted Playing XI

Australia Women

Jocelyn Bartram, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee Taylor, Kaitlin Nobbs, Penny Squibb, Amy Lawton, Jane Claxton, Greta Hayes, Georgia Wilson, Grace Stewart, Mariah Williams.

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jocelyn Bartram, Gurjit Kaur, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee Taylor, Deep Ekka Grace, Amy Lawton, Jane Claxton, Monika Malik, Salima Tete, Grace Stewart, Vaandana Katariya.

Captain: Gurjit Kaur, Vice-Captain: Renee Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Kaitlin Nobbs, Penny Squibb, Udita, Greta Hayes, Georgia Wilson, Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur.

Captain: Navneet Kaur, Vice-Captain: Kaitlin Nobbs

