Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey schedule, squads & live streaming details

Hockey at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will commence on July 28 in Birmingham. A total of 10 men's and women's teams will compete in the upcoming event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
The 10 nations competing in the men's event are England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Wales, Pakistan, Scotland and Ghana.
Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan & Scotland are drawn into Group A of the competition. Meanwhile, hosts England are pitted alongside India, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Group B.
Kenya will compete in the women's event and Pakistan will miss out on it. The remaining nine teams will be the same as the men's event.
England, Ghana, Wales, Canada, and India will compete in Group A, while defending champions New Zealand have been drawn into Group B with Australia, Kenya, Scotland and South Africa.
The top two teams from both groups will make it to the semis of the men's & women's event. The men's Hockey event semi-finals are scheduled for August 6, while the medal matches will take place on August 8.
Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the women's event will take place on August 5 and the finals are scheduled on August 7.
Hokcey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Men's Tournament
July 29, Friday
Pool A - New Zealand vs Scotland, 11:30 PM
Pool B - England vs Ghana, 11:30 PM
July 30, Saturday
Pool A - South Africa vs Pakistan, 1:30 PM
Pool B - Canada vs Wales, 1:30 PM
July 31, Sunday
Pool A - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1:30 PM
Pool A - Australia vs Scotland, 1:30 PM
Pool B - England vs Wales, 6:30 PM
Pool B - India vs Ghana, 6:30 PM
August 1, Monday
Pool A - Scotland vs South Africa, 6:30 PM
Pool A - New Zealand vs Australia, 11:30 PM
Pool B - England vs India, 6:30 PM
Pool B - Ghana vs Canada, 11:30 PM
August 3, Wednesday
Pool A - Pakistan vs Scotland, 11:30 PM
Pool A - South Africa vs Australia, 11:30 PM
Pool B - Canada vs India, 6:30 PM
Pool B - Wales vs Ghana, 6:30 PM
August 4, Thursday
Pool A - South Africa vs New Zealand, 11:30 PM
Pool A - Australia vs Pakistan, 11:30 PM
Pool B - India vs Walves, 6:30 PM
Pool B - Canada vs England, 6:30 PM
August 6, Saturday
9th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
7th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM
Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM
August 7, Sunday
5th place match - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM
August 8, Monday
Bronze medal match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
Gold medal match - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM
Women's Tournament
July 29, Friday
Pool A - India vs Ghana, 6:30 PM
Pool A - Canada vs Wales, 6:30 PM
Pool B - New Zealand vs Kenya, 1:30 PM
Pool B - South Africa vs Scotland, 1:30 PM
July 30, Saturday
Pool A - England vs Ghana, 6:30 PM
Pool A - India vs Wales, 11:30 PM
Pool B - Australia vs Kenya, 6:30 PM
Pool B - New Zealand vs Scotland, 11:30 PM
July 31, Sunday
Pool A - Canada vs England, 11:30 PM
Pool B - South Africa vs Australia, 11:30 PM
August 1, Monday
Pool A - Wales vs Ghana, 1:30 PM
Pool B - Scotland vs Kenya, 1:30 PM
August 2, Tuesday
Pool A - Ghana vs Canada, 1:30 PM
Pool A - India vs England, 6:30 PM
Pool B - New Zealand vs Australia, 1:30 PM
Pool B - Kenya vs South Africa, 6:30 PM
August 3, Wednesday
Pool A - Canada vs India, 1:30 PM
Pool B - Australia vs Scotland, 1:30 PM
August 4, Thursday
Pool A - England vs Wales, 1:30 PM
Pool B - South Africa vs New Zealand, 1:30 PM
August 5, Friday
9th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
7th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM
Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM
August 7, Sunday
5th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
Bronze medal match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM
Gold medal match - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM
Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Live Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has acquired telecast rights for all hockey matches at the Commonwealth Games. SonyLIV will live stream all the matches in the competition.
Hokcey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Squads
Men's Tournament
Will be updated soon
Women's Tournament
Will be updated soon