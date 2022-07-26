Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey schedule, squads & live streaming details

Hockey at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will commence on July 28 in Birmingham. A total of 10 men's and women's teams will compete in the upcoming event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 10 nations competing in the men's event are England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Wales, Pakistan, Scotland and Ghana.

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan & Scotland are drawn into Group A of the competition. Meanwhile, hosts England are pitted alongside India, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Group B.

Kenya will compete in the women's event and Pakistan will miss out on it. The remaining nine teams will be the same as the men's event.

England, Ghana, Wales, Canada, and India will compete in Group A, while defending champions New Zealand have been drawn into Group B with Australia, Kenya, Scotland and South Africa.

The top two teams from both groups will make it to the semis of the men's & women's event. The men's Hockey event semi-finals are scheduled for August 6, while the medal matches will take place on August 8.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the women's event will take place on August 5 and the finals are scheduled on August 7.

Hokcey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Men's Tournament

July 29, Friday

Pool A - New Zealand vs Scotland, 11:30 PM

Pool B - England vs Ghana, 11:30 PM

July 30, Saturday

Pool A - South Africa vs Pakistan, 1:30 PM

Pool B - Canada vs Wales, 1:30 PM

July 31, Sunday

Pool A - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1:30 PM

Pool A - Australia vs Scotland, 1:30 PM

Pool B - England vs Wales, 6:30 PM

Pool B - India vs Ghana, 6:30 PM

August 1, Monday

Pool A - Scotland vs South Africa, 6:30 PM

Pool A - New Zealand vs Australia, 11:30 PM

Pool B - England vs India, 6:30 PM

Pool B - Ghana vs Canada, 11:30 PM

August 3, Wednesday

Pool A - Pakistan vs Scotland, 11:30 PM

Pool A - South Africa vs Australia, 11:30 PM

Pool B - Canada vs India, 6:30 PM

Pool B - Wales vs Ghana, 6:30 PM

August 4, Thursday

Pool A - South Africa vs New Zealand, 11:30 PM

Pool A - Australia vs Pakistan, 11:30 PM

Pool B - India vs Walves, 6:30 PM

Pool B - Canada vs England, 6:30 PM

August 6, Saturday

9th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

7th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

August 7, Sunday

5th place match - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

August 8, Monday

Bronze medal match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Gold medal match - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Women's Tournament

July 29, Friday

Pool A - India vs Ghana, 6:30 PM

Pool A - Canada vs Wales, 6:30 PM

Pool B - New Zealand vs Kenya, 1:30 PM

Pool B - South Africa vs Scotland, 1:30 PM

July 30, Saturday

Pool A - England vs Ghana, 6:30 PM

Pool A - India vs Wales, 11:30 PM

Pool B - Australia vs Kenya, 6:30 PM

Pool B - New Zealand vs Scotland, 11:30 PM

July 31, Sunday

Pool A - Canada vs England, 11:30 PM

Pool B - South Africa vs Australia, 11:30 PM

August 1, Monday

Pool A - Wales vs Ghana, 1:30 PM

Pool B - Scotland vs Kenya, 1:30 PM

August 2, Tuesday

Pool A - Ghana vs Canada, 1:30 PM

Pool A - India vs England, 6:30 PM

Pool B - New Zealand vs Australia, 1:30 PM

Pool B - Kenya vs South Africa, 6:30 PM

August 3, Wednesday

Pool A - Canada vs India, 1:30 PM

Pool B - Australia vs Scotland, 1:30 PM

August 4, Thursday

Pool A - England vs Wales, 1:30 PM

Pool B - South Africa vs New Zealand, 1:30 PM

August 5, Friday

9th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

7th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

August 7, Sunday

5th place match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Bronze medal match - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Gold medal match - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired telecast rights for all hockey matches at the Commonwealth Games. SonyLIV will live stream all the matches in the competition.

Hokcey at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Squads

Men's Tournament

Will be updated soon

Women's Tournament

Will be updated soon

