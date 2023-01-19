BEL vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 20th, 2023

Belgium will lock horns with Japan in the 23rd match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday (January 20).

After starting the tournament with a win, Belgium held on to a 2-2 draw against Germany in their previous game. However, they are currently placed at the top of the Pool B points table, with four points and a goal difference of +5.

The defending champions will be eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals as they gear up to face a depleted Japanese team in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, the Japanese team have failed to get going in the tournament so far. After losing their first game, they put on a strong performance against Korea but ended up on the losing side.

Japan are currently placed at the bottom of the Pool B points table and a loss in this game will ensure their exit from the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Japan

Date & Time: January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns.

Japan

Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda, Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa.

Probable Playing XI

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Victor Wegnez, Gauthier Boccard, Tanguy Cosyns, Florent Aubel, Felix Denayer, Loick Luypaert.

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Seren-Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Takuma Niwa, Ryoma Ooka.

BEL vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Masaki Ohashi, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Florent Aubel, Cedric Charlier.

Captain: Arthur de Sloover, Vice-Captain: Alexander Hendrickx

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Reiki Fujishima, Gauthier Boccard, Victor Wegnez, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Florent Aubel, Cedric Charlier.

Captain: Florent Aubel, Vice-Captain: Ken Nagayoshi

