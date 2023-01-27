BEL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 27th, 2023

Belgium (BEL) will square off against the Netherlands (NED) in the second semi-final match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 27.
The match will be a repeat of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 final as the defending champions Belgium will be facing the Netherlands to secure a place in the final of the tournament.
Both teams are on a roll at the moment as they have not lost a single game till now. Belgium bagged a semi-final spot with a convincing 2-0 victory over New Zealand. The Dutch team, meanwhile, thrashed South Korea 5-1 to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition.
With a second consecutive final appearance at stake, both teams will go all out in this match.
Match Details
Match: Belgium vs Netherlands
Date & Time: January 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Squads to choose from
Belgium
Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns
Netherlands
Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder
Probable Playing XI
Belgium
Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Victor Wegnez, Gauthier Boccard, Florent Aubel, Felix Denayer, Arthur van Doren, Tanguy Cosyns, Loick Luypaert
Netherlands
Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Thijs van Dam, Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen
BEL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vincent Vanasch, Jip Janssen, Teun Beins, Lars Balk, Arthur de Sloover, Koen Bijen, Victor Wegnez, Jorrit Croon, Tom Boon, Florent Aubel, Thierry Brinkman
Captain: Jip Janssen, Vice-Captain: Koen Bijen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vincent Vanasch, Jip Janssen, Teun Beins, Lars Balk, Arthur de Sloover, Koen Bijen, Victor Wegnez, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Florent Aubel, Thierry Brinkman
Captain: Thierry Brinkman, Vice-Captain: Tom Boon