Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan obliges Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal after the latter asks for his vote and support

Hrithik Roshan gave a special shoutout to Rani Rampal on Twitter

What's the story?

After being nominated for the 'World Games Athlete of the Year', Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal has urged her fans to vote for her via her Twitter handle. A few days ago, she had even sent a special request to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to give her a special shoutout and the actor has duly obliged.

The background

Rani Rampal was one of the most consistent players on the hockey field in 2019 thus, FIH selected her to represent hockey at the 'World Games Athlete of the Year' awards. The voting for the same ends on 30th January hence, to boost her votes, Rampal has been very active on the micro-blogging social media site. Besides, Rani was also conferred the Padma Shri award recently.

The heart of the matter

On Saturday (25th January), Rani Rampal had sent out a tweet to Hrithik Roshan requesting him to inspire people to make India win. Her tweet read as follows:

"Dear @iHrithik sir, I am proud to be nominated as the only Indian athlete for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'. Can we inspire people to make IND win? I'd be really grateful. Vote twice to make your vote count."

The War movie star replied her with a thread of two tweets which went as follows:

Congratulations @imranirampal for being awarded the Padma Shri honor and representing India at the World Games Athlete of the Year. You have been a fighter and an inspiration to thousands. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to contribute. Makes me proud. Here is a big shoutout to my friends and fans. I have voted, have you?

What's next?

It is exciting to see a big name from the world of movies to support the Indian women's hockey team skipper. The poll for this award ends in two days hence, the fans of Indian hockey can cast their vote to Rani Rampal by visiting the link in Hrithik Roshan's tweet.