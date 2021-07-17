Can defending champions Argentina clinch another men's hockey gold at Tokyo Olympics?

Argentina’s Summer Olympics record wasn’t that impressive until they sprung a surprise in 2016, defeating Belgium in the finals. Prior to winning gold in Rio, Argentina had never reached the semi-finals of any Olympics. Under the bold captaincy of Pedro Ibarra and the dynamic coaching of Carlos Retegui, Argentina scripted history in Rio.

Since then, Argentina hasn’t been able to replicate the same kind of performance. Their only notable achievement was winning the Pan American games in 2019, where many top teams did not compete.

Players of Argentina after winning the Pan American games

Currently placed seventh in the world rankings, Argentina lost to minnows France (the lowest-ranked team in the competition) in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Although they qualified for the quarterfinals, they finished in a disappointing seventh position.

The team is also placed seventh in the FIH Pro League rankings. Their only decent performance came at the FIH Hockey World League Final, where they lost to Australia in the finals.

With an eye on defending their championship title at the Olympics, the Argentine Hockey Confederation has named a 16-member team for the mega event. The team has eight members from the 2016 Olympic-winning squad.

The squad has the experience of goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi (41), who will play in his fourth Olympics, and the speed of Thomas Habif, who has just seven caps to his name. The mix of youth and experience could be the winning combination for Argentina in Tokyo.

Argentina has always managed to pull off surprises. They were also ranked seventh in Rio but still defeated the top teams to emerge as champions. The team for Tokyo is coached by former goalkeeper Mariano Ronconi.

Argentina's forward line lacks experience though. Lucas Vila is the only forward who has played more than 100 games. Their strength lies in midfield and defense, where they have some top names of world hockey on their list.

The team has experienced midfielders and wingers such as Agustin Mazzilli, Lucas Rossi and Ignacio Ortiz, who will be key to the team’s success. With a wall-like goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi, who has more than 280 caps to his name, and captain-fantastic Pedro Ibarra, who will be hungry for his second successive championship, Argentina’s defense looks formidable.

The team also has the services of Matias Rey and Juan Martin Lopez, who have been with the team for a very long time. Argentina might lack firepower up front but their defense might very well get the job done.

Argentina is placed in Pool A along with India, Australia, Spain, New Zealand and Japan. With only India and Australia ranked above Argentina, it won’t be difficult for them to get past the group stage. But the going might get tough from the quarters, once they come face-to-face with the top teams.

With their recent performances, Argentina will not go into the Olympics as favorites. But with their history of turning games around, they can be the team to defeat.

Argentina Men’s squad for Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Juan Manuel Vivaldi, Lucas Vila, Leandro Tolini, Nahuel Salis, Lucas Rossi, Matías Rey, Ignacio Ortiz, Agustín Mazzilli, Lucas Martinez, Juan Martín Lopez, Nicolás Keenan, Pedro Ibarra, Diego Paz, Thomas Habif, Maico Casella, Agustín Bugallo

Reserves:

Nicolás Cicileo (Olympic Reserve, Player), Santiago Tarazona (Olympic Reserve, Player), Emiliano Bosso (Olympic Reserve, GK). Lucas Toscani (Reserve). Federico Monja (Reserve)

