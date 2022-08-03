CAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 3rd, 2022

Canada Women will take on India Women in their last group stage match of the Women's Hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre will host this encounter between the two sides.

India Women are placed third in the standings with six points from three matches. Meanwhile, Canada are placed one stop above them with as many points from three encounters.

India Women walk into this encounter on the back of a 3 - 1 loss against hosts England Women. Their upcoming match against Canada Women will be a must-win encounter if they are to qualify for the semis.

Match Details

Match: Canada Women vs India Women

Date & Time: August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

Canada Women

Rowan Harris, Marcia Laplante, Karli Johansen, Sara Mcmanus, Grace Delmotte, Jordyn Faiczak, Natalie Sourisseau, Anna Mollenhauer, Sara Goodman, Amanda Woodcroft, Alexis De Armond, Melanie Scholz, Audrey Sawers, Brienne Stairs, Hannah Haughn, Madeline Secco, Madison Thompson, Chloe Walton.

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Probable Playing XI

Canada Women

Rowan Harris, Karli Johansen, Sara McManus, Grace Delmotte, Jordyn Faiczak, Natalie Sourisseau, Anna Mollenhauer, Sara Goodman, Brienne Stairs, Hannah Haughn, Madeline Secco.

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

CAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rowan Harris, Gurjit Kaur, Karli Johansen, Sara McManus, Deep Ekka Grace, Natalie Sourisseau, Sushila Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Brienne Stairs, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

Captain: Gurjit Kaur, Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Karli Johansen, Grace Delmotte, Nikki Pradhan, Anna Mollenhauer, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Hannah Haughn, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur.

Captain: Karli Johansen, Vice-Captain: Neha Goyal

ALSO READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey schedule, squads & live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far