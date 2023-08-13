Cash prizes announced for Asian Champions Trophy-winning Indian team

After triumphing in a thrilling final on Saturday, India have won their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. While the team was initially trailing 1-3 to Malaysia, a sudden turnaround saw the Men in Blue close out the match 4-3.

Recognising the team's superb display of skill and resiliency, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce a cash prize of 1.1. crores for the players.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback! A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Hon'ble @ianuragthakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon'ble @UdhayStalin, @SportsTN_, @Atulyamisraias, @jmeghanathreddy, @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organised this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team on their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey" he said in a tweet.

This will mean a cash award of five lakh for each player member of the Asian Champions Trophy winning team, and 2.5 lakh for the supporting staff of the team.

The Tamil Nadu Government aren't the only ones felicitating the champions as Hockey India also announced a cash award for the team.

Speaking at a press release, Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Tirkey said:

"As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honoring their prowess with a cash award of ₹3.00 lakh for players and ₹1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success."

For India, this win marks their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title since the tournament's inception in 2011. With this victory, India have become the most successful team at the tournament ahead of Pakistan.

India had made a strong start to the final, securing their first penalty corner 9 minutes into the game. However, things went downhill from there and Malaysia had a 3-1 lead going into the third quarter.

The Indian team didn't give up however, and drew even just as the third quarter ended. Tensions ran high in the fourth quarter, but India held their cool as Akashdeep Singh scored the winning goal 56 minutes into the match.