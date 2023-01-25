CHI vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 26th, 2023

Chile will be up against Argentina in a classification match in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 26.

Chile failed to make a mark in this year's World Cup as they crashed out of the tournament losing all their group-stage games. They finished last in the Pool C points table with a goal difference of -17.

Meanwhile, Argentina had a shocking end to their World Cup campaign as they lost to the Korean team 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out. Both teams fought hard till the end and the game ended in a 5-5 draw after the full-time whistle.

However, Argentina failed to keep their nerves in the penalty shoot-out and missed out on the quarter-final spot by the barest of margins.

Match Details

Match: Chile vs Argentina

Date & Time: January 26, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Chile

Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra.

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso.

Probable Playing XI

Chile

Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Franco Becerra, Juan Purcell, Ignacio Contrardo, Raimundo Valenzuela, Jose Hurtado.

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Juan Catan, Thomas Habif.

CHI vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Henriquez, Federico Monja, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Cicileo, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Jose Hurtado, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella.

Captain: Nicolas della Torre, Vice-Captain: Matias Rey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Henriquez, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Cicileo, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Nicolas della Torre, Matias Rey, Thomas Habif, Juan Purcell, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella.

Captain: Maico Casella, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Cicileo

