CHI vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 28th, 2023

Chile (CHI) will square off against France (FRA) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 28.

Nothing has gone Chile’s way till now as they finished last during the group stages without winning a single game. They suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss against Argentina in their first Classification round match of the tournament. The team will be seen in action for one last time as their hunt for their first victory continues against the French team.

After an average performance in the World Cup, the french team fought hard in their first classification round match against Wales as the game ended in a 2-2 draw after the final whistle. However, they failed to keep going as they lost the penalty shoot-out 2-1. They will be looking to finish their campaign on a high as they face the Chilean team in their final game.

Match Details

Match: Chile vs France

Date & Time: January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Chile

Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud

Probable Playing XI

Chile

Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Franco Becerra, Juan Purcell, Ignacio Contrardo, Kay Gesswein, Jose Hurtado

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, Etienne Tynevez, Eliot Curty, Viktor Lockwood, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin

CHI vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, François Goyet, Gaspard Baumgarten, Juan Purcell

Captain: Victor Charlet, Vice-Captain: Gaspard Baumgarten

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, François Goyet, Gaspard Baumgarten, Juan Purcell, Etienne Tynevez

Captain: Juan Amoroso, Vice-Captain: François Goyet

