CHN vs ML Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 4, 2023

China will be up against Malaysia in Match 5 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. This match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday, August 4.

China had a horrible start to the tournament as they got thrashed by the hosts India by a massive 7-2 margin. The team will be eager to make a strong comeback in their next game and register their first win of the tournament.

Malaysia, on the other hand, announced their arrival in style as they registered a dominating 3-1 victory over Pakistan in their opening fixture. The team will be looking to take the momentum from this game and continue their winning streak in the upcoming matches.

Match Details

Match: China vs Malaysia, Match 5, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023, at 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

China

Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Shihao Du, Junjie Liu, Zixiang Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Qijun Chen, Bo Zhang, Ao Xu, Dongquan Pan, Wenhui E, Changliang Lin, Jingcheng Huang, Benhai Chen, Chongcong Chen, Weijiang Zhu

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azrai Abu, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar, Khaliq Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Muhammad Mohd, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari

Probable Playing XI

China

Changliang Lin, Weihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenhui E, Chongcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Lei Meng, Weibao Ao

Malaysia

Marhan Jalil, Hafizuddin Othman, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Abu Kamal Azrai, Najmi Jazlan, Muhammad Hassan, Amirul Azahar

CHN vs ML Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Jiesheng Gao, Weibao Ao, Zixiang Guo, Lei Meng, Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Wenhui E

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Faizal Saari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Jiesheng Gao, Weibao Ao, Zixiang Guo, Lei Meng, Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Wenhui E

Captain: Marhan Jalil, Vice-Captain: Firhan Ashari

