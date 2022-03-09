Indian hockey teams to open campaign against minnows Ghana in 2022 Commonwealth Games 

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams will open their Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 campaigns against Ghana. While the women's hockey team will meet Ghana on July 29, the men's team will start its campaign on July 31.

The Indian men's team is placed in Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana while the women are in Pool A with England, Wales, Ghana and Canada.

The women will play Wales in their second match on July 30 followed by matches against England and Canada on August 2 and 3, respectively.

The Indian men will meet last edition’s bronze winner England on August 1. Following that, they will run into Canada on August 3 and finish their league engagement against Wales on August 4.

The top two teams from each pool in both men and women’s competitions will qualify for the semi-finals. The men’s semi-finals will be played on August 6 and the final on August 8.

The women’s semi-finals and final will be played on August 5 and August 7, respectively.

There are a total of 54 hockey matches, with 40 group games, six classification matches, four semi-finals and four medal matches.

Indian 'A' hockey teams to play in Commonwealth Games

A two-time silver medallist in men's hockey, India will be sending second-string teams to both the men's and women's competitions due to the short turnaround between CWG and the Asian Games.

Since the Asian Games will serve as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, India has decided not to send its main teams to the 2022 CWG.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8 while the Asian Games will be held from September 10-25 this year.

