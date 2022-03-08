India vs Germany men's matches in FIH Pro League postponed due to COVID-19 scare

In an unfortunate development, the FIH Pro League matches between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany have been canceled.

A rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the German hockey team have contributed to the cancelation of the matches.

The FIH Pro League matches were supposed to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 12 and 13.

An official statement from Hockey India said FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are working together to find alternative dates.

India team second in FIH Pro League standings

The Indian men's hockey team made a good start to their Pro League campaign by winning four matches and losing two.

India have played against South Africa, France and Spain so far. They won both their matches against South Africa while winning one each against France and Spain.

After six matches, the Indian men's hockey team is second in the league standings with 12 points. The Netherlands lead the table with 16 points while Germany are third with 12 points.

The last time India and Germany met was at the bronze medal play-off match at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team got the better of Germany 5-4 to win a historic Olympic medal after a gap of more than four decades.

The FIH Pro League women's matches between India and Germany, scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium on the same dates (March 12 and 13), will be played as per schedule.

All matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

