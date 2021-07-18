COVID-19 hits Tokyo Olympic Games Village, Organising Committee CEO says "rise in positive cases is possible"

Tokyo Olympics is set to begin in less than a week. According to the rules, all teams are to reach the Tokyo Olympic Games village five days before the commencement. Many teams have already arrived.

However, Covid-19 could play spoilsport with the plans. Two athletes were tested positive for the virus, the first case of players being infected inside the Tokyo Olympic games village.

The cases in Japan have been rising rapidly over the past few months. The Delta Variant comprises the majority of the cases. Japan has only vaccinated 16% of the population, which adds to the worries of the organizers.

Positive cases at the Tokyo Olympic Games village

Yesterday, a positive test was confirmed in the Olympic Village. However, the organizers had assured that this was not an athlete. Now, news breaking out of the Olympic Village has revealed that, just a day after, two athletes have tested positive.

#breaking One week before #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony, Covid-19 cases in Tokyo hit a 6-month high. Thousands of athletes, staff & officials are arriving in Japan. So far, 30 Olympics related positive cases. 7 Olympic teams hit by Covid, Reuters reports. @AnaCabrera @CNNnewsroom pic.twitter.com/Uku12ducdF — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) July 16, 2021

The names of the infected athletes have not been revealed. But the IOC has confirmed that ten cases were linked to the games since July 1, taking the total count to 55. Ryi Seung Minn, an International Committee member from South Korea, tested positive after his arrival. Ryu Seung-Min had two negative reports and was also fully vaccinated. He is reported to be asymptomatic and has been moved to an isolation facility.

In another worrying development, one of the staff members of the Czech Republic team tested positive for Covid-19. The name of the infected member has not been revealed.

Martin Doktor, Czech Republic's Olympic head, said:

"Unfortunately, despite all the measures we could not avoid this situation."

The Olympic champion added:

" All the other members of the team have tested negative and all the athletes are fine in the Olympic village."

Officials react to positive cases at the Tokyo Olympic Games village

Things aren't looking bright for the organizers, with less than a week before the start of the Games. People in Japan are already against the event. But with so much already planned, the games will inevitably happen, despite the backlash. While the rise in cases in the Olympic Village is a worry, the organizers claim to have a plan for that as well.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said:

"We are well aware of the skepticism a number of people have in Japan. My appeal to the Japanese people is to welcome the athletes for their competition."

Toshiro Mutto, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee said:

" In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible."

After claims of a 'safe and secure event,' things have not looked great so far. The Tokyo Olympic Games Village is still not at full capacity. Many countries will send their athletes today and tomorrow. Countries such as India, USA and Great Britain have huge contingents for the games. A positive case in any of those teams inside the Tokyo Olympic Games Village could lead to a massive outbreak.

