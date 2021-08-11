The decline of Pakistan hockey, including at the Olympics 

India's biggest hockey rivalry was undoubtedly with Pakistan, with the sport being embraced to the hilt in both the neighboring countries. However, an India vs Pakistan Olympic clash has remained elusive for the past two editions, as Pakistan's hockey team failed to qualify for successive Games.

For a team that has three Olympic golds and four World Cup titles in their kitty, this is nothing short of a disaster.

Pakistan ruled the roost in hockey once. After a silver at the Melbourne Games in 1956, the team won the gold medal beating India in Rome in 1960. The defeat broke India’s run of six straight gold medals. Playing aggressive hockey, Pakistan won silver medals in 1964 and 1968 before winning gold at the 1972 Games.

The decline of hockey in Pakistan started soon after the 1980 Moscow Games. Although Pakistan did not fall into the trench, a first place in major tournaments eluded them.

Pakistan hasn't had much luck in the 21st century either. They finished third in the 2004 Champions Trophy in Lahore and the 2012 Champions Trophy in Melbourne, and second in the 2014 edition.

The team finished second in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and were placed sixth in the 2010 edition. A runners-up medal at the 2004 and 2011 Sultan Azlan Shah Cups did give them a boost but their last major medal remains the gold they won in the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati.

Pakistan also failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, a first in their history, and finished 12th in the 2018 edition.

Pakistan hockey had a gradual decline at the Olympics too. They finished fourth in Sydney (2000), fifth in Athens (2004), eighth in Beijing (2008) and seventh in London (2012) before failing to qualify for consecutive Games.

Why did Pakistan hockey decline?

Pakistan hockey has suffered a decline due to various factors. The team, along with India, was labeled a supreme performer on grass but, with the introduction of astro-turf, Pakistan lost out in the race as it demanded extreme fitness levels.

India too suffered a decline after the introduction of the artificial turf, but the team was able to pull up its socks in time to avoid a catastrophe.

The popularity of cricket is also touted as one of the reasons, with most grassroots development programs neglecting hockey. Poor planning and charges of misuse of funds by the Pakistan Hockey Federation haven’t helped either.

The lack of foreign strategists and the failure to have international exposure, both in terms of matches and management, has hurt Pakistan hockey very badly.

Although the team has missed out on two successive Olympics, it is not too late to put Pakistan hockey back on track.

Pakistan’s celebrated center forward Hasan Sardar couldn’t have put it better. He told news agencies after India’s surge in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 that India owes its Olympics success to the structure, which is missing in Pakistan. He said:

"It is a big success for the Indian hockey structure...It is all about money and unless we don't invest in hockey and take care of players, where will we get the talent from? In Pakistan, youth goes towards cricket because they know they have a secure future. In hockey, that is missing.”

Samiullah Khan, one of Pakistan’s most agile players of the yore, told news agencies that a revival of Pakistan hockey is possible. He said:

"In Pakistan, hockey has gone down badly because of poor management and because we didn't pay attention to improving our structure over the years. But even now, I believe that if steps are taken and money is invested in the sport, we can make a strong comeback. Hockey is in our blood.”

If hockey is revived soon in Pakistan, an India vs Pakistan match could well soon be a reality.

