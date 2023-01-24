ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 25th, 2023

England (ENG) will be up against Germany (GER) in the third quarterfinal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 25.

England started their World Cup campaign on a high, finishing the group stage without losing a single game, including a goalless draw against hosts India. They finished at the top of the Pool D points table with seven points and a goal difference of +9.

After missing out on a direct quarterfinal spot, the German team put on a dominating performance in the crossover round and progressed further with a convincing 5-1 victory over France.

Both teams are on a roll at the moment and will want to give their all as they gear up to secure a semi-final spot in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: England vs Germany

Date & Time: January 25, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

England

David Ames, James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg

Probable Playing XI

England

Oliver Payne, James Albery, Zachary Wallace, Thomas Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell, Nicholas Park, David Goodfield, Phil Roper, David Ames, Jack Waller

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Christopher Ruhr, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Grambusch, Justus Weigand

ENG vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Payne, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Nicholas Park, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Phil Roper, David Ames, Christopher Ruhr, Liam Ansell

Captain: Niklas Wellen, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Park

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Payne, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, James Albery, Nicholas Park, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Phil Roper, Christopher Ruhr, Sam Ward

Captain: Teo Hinrichs, Vice-Captain: Mats Grambusch

