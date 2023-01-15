ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 15th, 2023

England will square up against India in the 10th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday, January 15.

England started their World Cup campaign on a high as they thrashed the Wales team 5-0 in the opening fixture. They are currently placed at the top of the Pool D points table, with three points and a goal difference of +5. The English team will be looking to book a quarter-final spot as they gear up to face the hosts' India in their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, the Indian team also started their World Cup campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over the Spanish team. They are placed just one place below their rivals, with as many points and a goal difference of +2. They will look to take the momentum out of the last game as they get set to face an in-form English team in the upcoming match.

Match Details

Match: England vs India

Date & Time: January 15, 2023, at 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

England

David Ames, James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, and Sam Ward.

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Sukhjeet Singh.

Probable Playing XI

England

Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, James Albery, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan, Nicholas Park, David Goodfield, Liam Ansell, and David Ames.

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Payne, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, James Albery, Nick Park, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, and Mandeep Singh.

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Payne, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Nick Park, Akashdeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Tom Sorsby, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, and Mandeep Singh.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

