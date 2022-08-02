ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 2nd, 2022

England Women will host India Women in their third Commonwealth Games Hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on August 2.

England Women are placed atop the points table with six points from a couple of encounters. They thumped Ghana 12-0 in their first match, which was followed by a 1-0 win over Canada in their second outing.

India Women, on the other hand, are placed second with as many points as England Women from two matches. They trounced Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their first couple of games and will look to extend their winning run in the competition.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women

Date & Time: August 2, 2022 at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

England Women

Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh (goalkeeper), Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (captain), Flora Peel, Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth and Lily Walker.

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Predicted Playing XI

England Women

Maddie Hinch, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Lily Owsley, Izzy Petter, Holly Hunt.

India Women

Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya.

Captain: Gurjit Kaur, Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddie Hinch, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Grace Balsdon, Anna Toman, Salima Tete, Sushila Pukhrambam, Tess Howard, Izzy Petter, Holly Hunt, Sanjita Kumari.

Captain: Grace Balsdon, Vice-Captain: Sushila Pukhrambam

