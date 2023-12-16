FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: India vs Spain bronze medal match preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

The Indian men's junior hockey team will take on Spain in the bronze medal match of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup on Saturday, December 16, in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian side lost to Germany, 4-1, in the semi-final on Thursday, December 14.

Spain, meanwhile, faced a 3-1 defeat against France to end their journey towards the title. Both teams aren't strange to the strategies, strengths, and weaknesses of the opposite camp, having recently clashed in a Pool C game during the first round. Spain outplayed India in that game and emerged winners by 4-1 margin.

Pol Cabre-Verdiell has netted the most goals for Spain in their five matches - seven. Indian forward Araijeet Singh Hundal leads the chart for his side, finding the back of the net four times.

Spain has converted the most penalty corners (11) in this tournament thus far. India, on the other hand, failed to convert a whopping 12 penalty corner opportunities in their semi-final clash against Germany itself. It's an area where they need to improve desperately.

India vs Sapin: Match Details

Date & Time: Match 47, December 16, 3:30 p.m.

Venue: National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

India vs Spain Head-to-Head in Men's Juniors

India and Spain have faced each other in 12 meetings at the junior level in the men's category since 1979. Both teams have tasted equal success in this rivalry, with Spain holding a psychological advantage of having defeated Uttam Singh and his boys in the group stage of this edition.

Earlier in August this year, India thrashed the Spaniards 6-2 in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Invitational Tournament.

Total Matches: 12

India wins: 6

Spain wins: 6

India vs Spain Squads

India

Uttam Singh, Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sukhvinder, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami, Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh, Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Amir Ali, Mohit HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Spain

Oriol Bozal, Pere Amat, Pol Cabre-Verdiell, Enric Miralles, Pau Petchame, Ton Moran, Nicolas Alvarez, Pablo Usoz, Andreas Rafi, Pablo Espino, Ton Borras, Xavier Barutell, Pablo Monterubbio, Fernanado Diaz, Jan Capellades, Matias Baron, Aleix Bozal, Guiu Corominas, Inaky Zaldua , Bruno Font

India vs Spain Probable XI

India XI

Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Boby Singh Dhami, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Mohith HS, Adita Lalage, Rohit, Sukhvinder, Rajinder Singh, Araijeet Hundal Singh

Spain XI

Jan Capellades, Matias Baron, Inaky Zaldua, Bruno Font, Oriol Bozal, Pere Amat, Pol Cabre-Verdiell, Alvarez Nicolas, Andreas Rafi, Ton Borras, Xavier Barutell

India vs Spain Prediction

India and Spain are coming into this fixture with heartbreaking semi-final losses. Although Spain got the better of India earlier in the group, the Indians will look to avenge that defeat to end their campaign on a sweeter note, with a bronze.

Despite being held by France, Spain demonstrated a ruthless attacking streak in this event and the Europeans will test Uttam and his fellow defenders in the backline.

Prediction: Spain is expected to win.

India vs Spain Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema