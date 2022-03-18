FIH Hockey Pro League:  "Argentina like to keep the ball and make the other team run," says Matias Rey ahead of India match

The Indian men's hockey team, who had a week off after their FIH Pro League game against Germany was rescheduled, take on Rio Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth encounter of the competition at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The South American side, that has struggled to find form over the last few years, appear to have rediscovered a bit of the old magic, as was evident from their win against current world and Olympic champions Belgium in their opening game of the tournament.

Although the Belgian Red Lions did get the better of Argentina in the second leg match, the Los Leones kept up the good work against England with a couple of well-deserved wins and now take on an Indian side which has had a bit of a topsy-turvy campaign thus far.

Amit Rohidas - Defender, drag-flicker, first rusher and now captain

Leading the Indians out on to the pitch on Saturday will be stocky defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas who has been appointed captain for the two back-to-back games against Argentina.

The Odisha lad, who seems to relish his role as one of the bravest rushers in world hockey, told Sportskeeda how he manages to balance the role of a fearless PC defender while also retaining his composure to keep things tidy in defense.

"I had to learn how to play as a first rusher and I feel it is my duty to defend the PCs even if I have to take a few blows," says the Odisha defender looking focussed as ever.

As far as converting short corners is concerned, Amit has had little to do with fellow drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh being on song in the Pro League with a whopping 10 goals from six outings.

"The team management decides who gets to take the PCs and Harmanpreet is doing a great job now," said Amit when pressed about the many choices in India's PC arsenal.

A junior no more - Mandeep Singh comes of age

Mandeep Singh, who has often been the lurking poacher in the attacking circle, was all smiles after being named vice-captain of the team. He told Sportskeeda how he manages to combine effectively with the newbies in the forward line.

"Communication is the key and we talk to each other a lot. There is a lot of new talent in the forward line like Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek and I feel we are combining pretty well. I talk to them not just on the field but off the field as well."

Mandeep will need to be creative against a resolute and vastly experienced Argentinian defense whilst also attempting to inspire his younger teammates to come good on the big stage.

Unlike the Argentinians, who have looked consistent this season, the Indians thrashed Pro League debutants France 5-0 before crashing to a shocking 2-5 defeat.

Graham Reid's boys then made short work of South Africa, winning a couple of games by an identical 10-2 margin, but lost 3-5 to Spain after having beaten Max Caldas's boys 5-4 in their first-leg clash.

Argentina have looked a side in form during their 2022 Pro League campaign

The South American visitors, meanwhile, have looked a transformed unit this season.

Matias Rey, a Rio veteran, has witnessed his team transform from a PC-reliant side during the heyday of the phenomenal drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat - who scored 11 PC strikes at the Olympics - to one that thrills fans with goals from open play.

A stunning drive from the edge of the striking circle from Rey - who is one of three captains to lead the Argentinians in the 2022 Pro League - ensured his side began with a bang against England, who went down 0-2 despite having more of the ball.

The 37-year-old who plays his club hockey in Spain told Sportskeeda that Argentina still concentrates a lot on PCs, although the boys haven't converted any of late.

"It's true that we still work a lot on our PCs and it is a strong point in our game but we havent scored any in the last couple of games that we played."

"It is also true that, as part of our game now, we do not rely too much on PCs any longer. The forwards are working very hard on creating field goals as well."

The South Americans love holding on to the ball for long periods in their own half, as they did against the Indians during the course of a 1-3 defeat in Tokyo last year.

Not much changed when Argentina played England in the Pro League earlier this year, and Rey was emphatic that the Los Leones love playing possession hockey. That is unlikely to change during this weekend's encounter at the Kalinga Stadium.

"We are quite confident about our possession and we don’t care where we have the ball as long as we have possession. We like to keep the ball and make the other team run.

"When we find space, we play the play the ball forward, and when we dont find space we play it back again. That is the way we play our hockey and I do not see that changing against India."

Hockey lovers are in for a treat as the speed, skill, and flair of the home side will be put to the test against a more strategically laid-back and staid, but dangerous, Argentinian outfit that is just beginning to find its rhythm.

