FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: Quarterfinals schedule, timings [IST], live streaming details

Eight teams are all set to compete in the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 quarterfinals on December 1, 2021 (Wednesday).

After a phenomenal week of action-packed hockey matches, India, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, Malaysia and Belgium progressed through to the quarterfinals.

The Indian hockey team also made their way into the quarterfinals of the Junior Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday (November 27). India thrashed Poland 8-2 to win at the ongoing Junior Hockey World Cup.

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



India register a big win to enter the quarter finals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021.



India will play Belgium in the Q/F.



#RisingStars #HockeyInvites #JWC2021 Full Time: India 8 - 2 PolandIndia register a big win to enter the quarter finals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021.India will play Belgium in the Q/F. Full Time: India 8 - 2 Poland India register a big win to enter the quarter finals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. India will play Belgium in the Q/F.#RisingStars #HockeyInvites #JWC2021 https://t.co/rePWr9XRSm

Argentina, the 2013 title winners, overpowered Pakistan with a 4-3 scoreline to enter the quarter-finals with two wins from three games in Pool D.

Meanwhile, Spain thrashed South Korea with a 9-0 scoreline to advance to the last-eight 9-0 in a Pool C clash. Whereas the Netherlands defeated the United States 14-0 at the Kalinga Stadium to sail through to the knockout stage.

Top contenders Belgium secured an easy 3-0 win against Chile to tie with Malaysia on seven points in Pool A. Both teams cruised through to the last eight clashes on Saturday (November 27).

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺



#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars Meet the Quarter-Finalists of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 🏆Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺 Meet the Quarter-Finalists of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 🏆Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars https://t.co/9azIox9IDC

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 quarterfinals schedule:

All quarterfinal matches are slated to be held on December 1, 2021 at the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. All the matches will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Germany vs Spain- Timings 10:30am

Netherlands Vs Argentina- Timings 13:30pm

France Vs Malaysia- Timings 16:30pm

Belgium Vs India- Timings 19:30pm

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the Hockey World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India will meet Belgium in quarterfinals

Edited by Aditya Singh