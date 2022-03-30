FIH Pro League 2021/22: Hockey India names 20-member squad ahead of matches against England

The Indian men's hockey team will look to hold on to the top spot in the points table when they take on England in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 matches on April 2-3.

The England men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday (March 30) ahead of a two-legged tie against India in the FIH Pro League 2021/22.

Hockey India (HI) have named a 20-member men's squad which will be led by Amit Rohidas. Speaking about the Indian side ahead of their match against England, head coach Graham Reid said:

"It has been quite exciting to see how some of the younger players are grabbing the opportunity to play in the Pro League and have been showing great potential. It is good for us to have these options and we have been using this platform to try out different combinations. England has a talented squad and no doubt the matches this weekend will be quite exciting."

FIH Pro League: Indian Squad

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Jaskaran Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurinder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh.

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

India will take on England in FIH Pro League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 2 and 3.

Match: India vs England, Match 1

Date: April 2, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Match: India vs England, Match 2

Date: April 3, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

