FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2022: Team India's schedule, timings and streaming details

A 20-member Junior Women's Hockey Team is gearing up for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held from April 2-13, 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Salima Tete will lead the team, while Ishika Chaudhary will serve as vice-captain.

Ahead of their campaign, Salima spoke about the captain's role and shed light on the team's preparations and training sessions. She said:

As a captain, I will look to help my teammates at any point they need me to step in. I will also look to make good combinations with the players. We have a few experienced players in our team including Lalremsiami, Sharmila, and Ishika Chaudhary. We will all discuss together how we can take the team forward and improve our gameplay together. My role will be to take the team together alongside me."

She added:

"We had a practice match with the senior team, which really helped us a lot. A lot of players in our squad also received opportunities to make their debuts at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22. We have taken full advantage of these opportunities to motivate ourselves and be ready for the tournament."

FIH Junior Women's World Cup: Match schedule, timings

The Indian hockey squad is grouped alongside Germany, Malaysia, and Wales in Pool D.

The fixtures for the junior women's hockey team are as follows:

Match 1: India vs Wales

Date: April 2, 2022; Timings: 12:30pm IST

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 3, 2022; Timings: 2:30pm IST

Match 3: India vs Malaysia

Date: April 5, 2022; Timings: 07:00pm IST

Live streaming details:

All the 2022 FIH Junior Women's World Cup matches can be streamed on https://watch.hockey

Hockey India has named a group of 28 probables for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale, Neelam

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nikita Toppo

