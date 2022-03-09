Austria replaces Russia at FIH Women's Junior World Cup 

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have excluded Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. The decision comes following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last month.

The Austrian hockey team will replace Russia at the Hockey World Cup. This was announced following last week's decision by the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place between April 1-12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The International Hockey Federation who lent its full solidarity with Ukraine said in a statement:

“Following yesterday's recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions – in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa."

Austria are to replace Russia and will be grouped alongside Argentina, Korea and Uruguay in Pool C. This will be Austria's maiden FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. The FIH further added:

"Furthermore, FIH continues to be in contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is still hopeful that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the event in South Africa."

Hockey India announces core probable group ahead of upcoming FIH Junior Women's World Cup

With less than a month left until the 2022 FIH Junior Women's World Cup, Hockey India have named the 28-member core probable group for a preparatory camp on March 1. The four-week camp commenced in Bhubaneswar, Odisha last week.

The 28-member core probable group list includes:

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale, Neelam

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nikita Toppo

