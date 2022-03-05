Hockey India announces India ‘A’ men’s & women’s core probable, Sardar Singh and Deepak Thakur turn coaches

Hockey India (HI) has named a list of 33 players each for India A's (men’s and women’s) core probable group, which will take part in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday (March 5). Both the India ’A' teams will be attending a camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from March 7 onwards.

Former Indian men's hockey team captain Sardar Singh has been named the coach of the India 'A' men's squad. Meanwhile, former Indian men's hockey team forward and two-time Olympian Deepak Thakur has been named the coach for the women's side.

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam spoke about the selection and said:

“The selection of this group of 33 players each for the India ‘A’ women’s and men’s core group is a positive development aimed at widening the talent pool for selection of the respective men’s and women’s national teams. We are really happy to have stalwarts like Deepak Thakur and Sardar Singh join the national coaching programme."

President Ningombam added:

"The wealth of experience, technical know-how and world-class ability that they both will bring to the table will be extremely beneficial for this group of players, which will, in turn, strengthen Indian hockey manifold.”

The teams have been announced by Hockey India keeping in mind their preparations for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Hockey India stated that it will field second-string hockey teams for both the men's and women's events at the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This step has been taken while keeping the short gap between the CWG and Asian Games in mind.

India ‘A’ Men’s & Women’s core probables

The list of 33 players named in the India ‘A’ Men’s and Women’s Core Probables is as follows:

India ‘A’ Men’s core probables

Goalkeepers: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Manjeet, Yashdeep Siwach, Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh, Abhisek Lakra, Faraz Mohd, Akshay Avhad, Nabin Kujur, Abhishek Pratap Singh

Midfielders: Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Sushil Dhanwar, Sheshe Gowda B M, Bharath K R, Gregory Xess, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, Sandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, Pardeep Singh, Mohd Umar, Harsahib Singh, S V Sunil, Sunit Lakra, Rahul Ekka

Forwards: Ramandeep Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, Pardeep Singh, Mohd Umar, Harsahib Singh, S V Sunil, Sunit Lakra, Rahul Ekka

India ‘A’ Women’s core probables:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, F Ramenmawi, Shweta, Simran Singh, Gagandeep Kaur, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, Mudita, Sumita

Defenders/Midfielders: Khusbu Kujur, Rinki Kujur, Premanjali Toppo – Defender/Midfielder

Midfielders: Prabhleen Kaur, Ajmina Kujur, Sushma Kumari, Jyoti, Mary Kandulana, Amandeep Kaur, Kavita Bagdi, Kirandeep Kaur

Forwards: Chetna, Yogita Bora, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sarabdeep Kaur, Raju Ranwa, Neeraj Rana, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Anjali Gautam, Monika Dipi Toppo, Dipti Lakra

Edited by Ritwik Kumar