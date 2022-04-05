FIH Pro League 2021/22: India vs Netherlands, women's squad, schedule and streaming details

Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday (April 5) named a 22-member Indian Women's Hockey squad for their upcoming FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands.

The two-legged tie against the World No. 1 team is slated to take place at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 8-9, 2022. The Indian squad will be led by Savita Punia while Deep Grace Ekka will serve as the vice captain for the upcoming matches.

The Netherlands, as expected, are currently placed at the top of the FIH Pro League table with 17 points while India are fourth with 12 points.

Ahead of the matches, Indian women's team chief coach Janneke Schopman spoke about the team selection and ace Indian forward Rani Rampal's return to the squad after a month-long hiatus.

"It’s great to be back on the field for our Hockey Pro League games vs the Netherlands after the disappointment of England not being able to visit," she was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

"With our Juniors playing the Junior World Cup we have the opportunity to use the depth of our core group and I am excited to potentially see some new faces on the field making their debut in these games," she added. "Rani has also worked hard to be back in contention and if this training week goes well I hope we can play her in one of the games."

The coach further spoke about how tough the Netherlands team is going to be.

"Netherlands is a formidable opponent, they have shown last weekend against the USA that they score goals easily and play from a tight defense," she said. "We are looking to build on our own performance since our last games vs Germany and am excited to hopefully show our progress against a strong opponent."

FIH Pro League: Indian squad against the Netherlands

Here's the 22-member Indian team:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppa, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary

Forwards: Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani Rampal, Mariana Kujur

Standbys: Upasana Singh, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya

FIH Pro League: India vs Netherlands schedule & match timings

The Indian women's hockey team will take on the Netherlands in FIH Pro League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 8 and 9.

Match 1: India vs Netherlands

Date: April 8, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: India vs Netherlands

Date: April 9, 2022 Timings: 3:30 PM IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee