FIH Pro League 2021/22: Hockey India announces revised dates for India vs Germany matches

Hockey India (HI) have announced revised dates to host the German side for a two-legged tie in the ongoing men's 2021/22 FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (April 2).

The FIH Pro League matches between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany were postponed owing to the spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the German dugout.

Earlier, matches between both hockey teams, which were scheduled to take place on March 12 and 13 respectively, are now rescheduled for April 14 and 15.

Team India are placed second in the points table with 16 points after five wins from eight matches. At the same time, the German hockey team are currently topping the table with 17 points.

Germany move to the top after a win & a bonus against Spain. India stay in 2nd, tied on points with Netherlands.



There is a long way to go this season, so keep watching the #FIHProLeague Here's a look at the current Men's #FIHProLeague points table as of 27th March 2022.Germany move to the top after a win & a bonus against Spain. India stay in 2nd, tied on points with Netherlands.There is a long way to go this season, so keep watching the Here's a look at the current Men's #FIHProLeague points table as of 27th March 2022.Germany move to the top after a win & a bonus against Spain. India stay in 2nd, tied on points with Netherlands.There is a long way to go this season, so keep watching the #FIHProLeague! https://t.co/LBe3MxvKuh

The last time India and Germany squared off was at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the bronze medal play-off. India had pulled off a win in a 5-4 thriller against Germany to win a historic Olympic medal after over four decades.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam hailed Team Germany's decision to travel to India for the matches.

He said:

"As hosts, we are happy to welcome the German National Men's Team to participate in the FIH Pro League matches here in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in April. No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian hockey fans to watch these two teams who played the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), postponed last month due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team, will finally be played on 14 and 15 April in Bhubaneswar, India. #FIHProLeague The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), postponed last month due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team, will finally be played on 14 and 15 April in Bhubaneswar, India. #FIHProLeague https://t.co/0dhQkt1sgS

FIH Pro League: Schedule & streaming details

India will take on Germany in FIH Pro League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 14 and 15.

The match timings will be announced in due course as it is yet to be finalized by FIH and Star Sports.

Match: India vs Germany, Match 1

Date: April 14, 2022

Match: India vs Germany, Match 2

Date: April 15, 2022

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

