The Indian men's hockey team will take on Spain in the second leg of their FIH Pro League double-header at Bhubaneswar on Sunday, November 6.

Harmanpreet Singh and co. went down 2-3 against the Spanish Red Sticks in the first leg but have six points from three games, having beaten New Zealand twice.

Meanwhile, Germany defeated World Cup and Olympic champions Belgium 3-2 in Mendoza, Argentina as the 2022-23 Pro League season gets underway.

Live streaming and timing details of India vs Spain Hockey Pro League match

The India vs Spain encounter will take place on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 7.10 pm IST. Star Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for the FIH Hockey Pro League in India. The match will be live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

The match can will also be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

India vs Spain: Hockey titans clash ahead of World Cup

India and Spain will face off in the upcoming World Cup

The Indians are placed in Pool D alongside Spain in the upcoming World Cup and the two teams will look to size each other up ahead of the January clash.

Graham Reid's boys manufactured a couple of incredible comebacks to beat New Zealand, who led 3-1 before going down 3-4 in the first leg of the Pro League.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co. trailed the Black Sticks 1-3 in the first quarter of the second leg encounter but tilted the scales to romp home to a commanding 7-4 win.

A young Spanish side under the tutelage of Max Caldas won their first two encounters against India and New Zealand and were leading 1-0 with a minute to play against the Black Sticks before Kane Russell converted a penalty stroke at the death.

The resultant shootout went New Zealand's way, enabling the Black Sticks to pick up their first points from the tournament, even as Spain now have 7 points from 3 games.

The Indians will be aiming to win their last Pro League match of the year to ensure they finish on top of the three-nation mini-tournament at the Kalinga Stadium, which is part of the Hockey Pro League.

With the World Cup coming up in January, the Indian think-tank will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings with a view to determining which players will get the final nod to take part in the big event.

Even as the Pro League season continues as per the revised format, which involves a series of mini-tournaments with three teams playing double headers against each other at a single venue, the Indians are not scheduled to play any more matches this year.

Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium will host Germany and Australia, who will take on the Indians in another Pro League mini-tournament in March next year.

