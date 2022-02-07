FIH Pro League 2022: Indian Hockey Men's Squad, Schedule and Live Streaming Details

The Indian men's hockey team will kickstart their campaign against France in the season opener of the 2022 FIH Pro League on February 8. The hockey tournament is slated to take place in Potchefstroom, South Africa between February 8 and 13.
The Indian men's squad will be led by Manpreet Singh, while Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain of the team.
The last time India were up against France was during the 2015 Fintro Hockey World League Semi-Final Antwerp in Belgium. India won the match 3-2.
India, who will play two matches apiece against both teams on the tour, are aiming to gain momentum and make a positive start to the busy 2022 season. Earlier, India's veteran goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, also stated that the FIH Pro League will help the team in laying a strong foundation ahead of major events lined up.
Indian Hockey Squad for FIH Pro League:
The 20-member squad includes
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek
Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Gursahibjit Singh
FIH Pro League 2022: Indian hockey team fixures
Here's the full schedule for India's matches.
India vs France
Date: February 8, Timings: 21:30pm IST
India vs South Africa
Date: February 9, Timings: 21:30pm IST
India vs France
Date: February 12, Timings: 21:30pm IST
India vs South Africa
Date: February 13, Timings: 21:30pm IST
India vs Spain
Date: February 26, Timings: 19:30pm IST
India vs Spain
Date: February 27, Timings: 19:30pm IST
FIH Pro League 2022: Live streaming details
All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.
