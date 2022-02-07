FIH Pro League 2022: Indian Hockey Men's Squad, Schedule and Live Streaming Details

The Indian men's hockey team will kickstart their campaign against France in the season opener of the 2022 FIH Pro League on February 8. The hockey tournament is slated to take place in Potchefstroom, South Africa between February 8 and 13.

The Indian men's squad will be led by Manpreet Singh, while Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain of the team.

The last time India were up against France was during the 2015 Fintro Hockey World League Semi-Final Antwerp in Belgium. India won the match 3-2.

India, who will play two matches apiece against both teams on the tour, are aiming to gain momentum and make a positive start to the busy 2022 season. Earlier, India's veteran goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, also stated that the FIH Pro League will help the team in laying a strong foundation ahead of major events lined up.

Indian Hockey Squad for FIH Pro League:

The 20-member squad includes

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Gursahibjit Singh

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian hockey team fixures

Here's the full schedule for India's matches.

India vs France

Date: February 8, Timings: 21:30pm IST

India vs South Africa

Date: February 9, Timings: 21:30pm IST

India vs France

Date: February 12, Timings: 21:30pm IST

India vs South Africa

Date: February 13, Timings: 21:30pm IST

India vs Spain

Date: February 26, Timings: 19:30pm IST

India vs Spain

Date: February 27, Timings: 19:30pm IST

FIH Pro League 2022: Live streaming details

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.

