FIH Pro League 2023/24: How to purchase tickets for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg matches?

The FIH Pro League 2023/24 returns to India with Bhubaneswar and Rourkela scheduled to host plenty of matches in February. The Men's and Women's matches will be played across both cities between February 3 to 25.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg matches of the Men's & Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on www.ticketgenie.in. They can enter the stadium using an online purchase receipt and will not require a physical copy of the ticket.

The tickets range from Rs. 100/- to Rs. 500/- across both stadiums for all matches. The North and South Stand tickets are the cheapest, costing Rs. 100/-, while the West Stand tickets are on the higher side, costing Rs. 500/person. The East Stand first floor tickets, meanwhile, cost Rs. 200/-.

With two matches being held every day in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, fans can watch both matches at the stadium on a purchase of a single ticket.

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, was quoted as saying in the press release:

“We are delighted to see the return of international hockey in Odisha. The fans in the state are eager to witness some of the best teams in the world compete in thrilling matches once again across the two cities. We are confident that the stadiums across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be filled to the brim once again as we continue to celebrate our beloved sport."

FIH Pro League 2023/24: Everything you need to know about the matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

The Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches will be played from February 3 to 9 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Moreover, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the next leg of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 from February 12 to 18.

The United States, Australia, China, the Netherlands, and hosts India will compete at the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Meanwhile, the Indian legs of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will see the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and India compete across 14 days.

The Men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 10 to 16, while the Rourkela leg of the men's event will commence on February 19 and will conclude on February 25.